Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,576 in the last 365 days.

Cost-effective EASA Compliant Regulatory Training for the Whole Team

Sofema Online Corporate Freedom Pass

Sofema Online Corporate Freedom Pass

Sofema Online is pleased to present the Corporate Freedom Pass

SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com presents a world-leading online regulatory training solution:

- With this program, the organisation can budget 5 euro / training day of online training for the entire workforce – Why wait? - Introducing the Sofema Online Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP)
- Choose Between 5, 10, or 25 License Corporate Freedom Pass
- Unlimited Aviation Regulatory Training for the Workforce
- Monthly Subscription offer
- Sample presentations with voice-over are available – please see here

Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com is pleased to introduce a managed and cost-effective solution to the organisation's regulatory and competence-building training. Please see full details on this page

Sofema is pleased to support the understanding of the Corporate Freedom Pass and is ready to answer any questions a delegate may have, please see attached information and feel free to email team@sassofia.com at any time.

Which courses are currently available? Please check this link

Please also have a look at the following links for additional information:
https://sassofia.com/news-press/sofema-online-sol-www-sofemaonline-com-launches-corporate-freedom-pass/
https://sassofia.com/news-press/meeting-the-challenge-building-workplace-aviation-competence/

Why The Corporate Freedom Pass?

When the online courses, packages, and Diplomas became over 250, Sofema understood that they had the resource and opportunity to provide their clients with training support that will help build competence within the workplace across many different business areas.

The challenge is to do so within an acceptable budget and this is where the CFP excels By employing maximum economies of scale Sofema is able to bring the cost down to an absolute minimum without compromising quality, in fact, if managed well the cost can come down below 5 Euro / Training Day

Next Steps:

Please email team@sassofia.com to request enrollment instructions

Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
+359 2 423 3870
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Cost-effective EASA Compliant Regulatory Training for the Whole Team

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.