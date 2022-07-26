Cost-effective EASA Compliant Regulatory Training for the Whole Team
Sofema Online is pleased to present the Corporate Freedom PassSOFIA, BULGARIA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com presents a world-leading online regulatory training solution:
- With this program, the organisation can budget 5 euro / training day of online training for the entire workforce – Why wait? - Introducing the Sofema Online Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP)
- Choose Between 5, 10, or 25 License Corporate Freedom Pass
- Unlimited Aviation Regulatory Training for the Workforce
- Monthly Subscription offer
- Sample presentations with voice-over are available – please see here
Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com is pleased to introduce a managed and cost-effective solution to the organisation's regulatory and competence-building training. Please see full details on this page
Sofema is pleased to support the understanding of the Corporate Freedom Pass and is ready to answer any questions a delegate may have, please see attached information and feel free to email team@sassofia.com at any time.
Which courses are currently available? Please check this link
Please also have a look at the following links for additional information:
https://sassofia.com/news-press/sofema-online-sol-www-sofemaonline-com-launches-corporate-freedom-pass/
https://sassofia.com/news-press/meeting-the-challenge-building-workplace-aviation-competence/
Why The Corporate Freedom Pass?
When the online courses, packages, and Diplomas became over 250, Sofema understood that they had the resource and opportunity to provide their clients with training support that will help build competence within the workplace across many different business areas.
The challenge is to do so within an acceptable budget and this is where the CFP excels By employing maximum economies of scale Sofema is able to bring the cost down to an absolute minimum without compromising quality, in fact, if managed well the cost can come down below 5 Euro / Training Day
Next Steps:
Please email team@sassofia.com to request enrollment instructions
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
+359 2 423 3870
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other