Winston Industries Hosts Hiring Event Open to All Qualified Candidates
Louisville manufacturer Winston Industries is excited to meet potential candidates and fill new job openings at their event on August 16.LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winston Industries will host a hiring event on August 16 from 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm. This event will be in the lobby area of Winston Industries at 2345 Carton Drive, Louisville, KY 40299. The company is searching for Assemblers, Welders, Soldering Technicians, Quality Specialists, Material/Inventory Handlers, Administrative Services, as well as several management positions in the Marketing and IT departments.
Winston Industries seeks prospective candidates with qualified backgrounds and skills to fill current openings and future roles. Candidates will have the opportunity to meet with Winston's Recruiting team during the event, as well as hiring managers from Winston's Manufacturing, Electronics, and Foodservice divisions. Candidates will also have the chance to have on-site job interviews, a building tour, and the possibility of a job offering on the day of the hiring event, along with meet and greet opportunities.
Winston is hiring for both part-time and full-time positions. Hired candidates will be eligible for benefits if scheduled to work a minimum of 30 hours per week. Health insurance will also be offered for as low as $18 per week to benefit-eligible employees. The minimum starting pay for most positions is $16.50 or higher. Winston Industries is offering a sign-on bonus of $250 (paid after 90 days) for candidates that are hired as well as flexible scheduling and other opportunities to earn overtime. Winston Industries encourages and invites all eligible candidates to join them at the hiring event on August 16, 2022, to meet the team and explore potential new job opportunities.
About Winston Industries:
With over five decades of experience, Winston Industries is an expert in the commercial kitchen equipment industry. Winston Shelton launched Winston Industries in the late 1960s with a strong, entrepreneurial spirit and drive to create. With this passion, he developed a whole new class of cooking and holding equipment. Fast forward to the present day, and Winston Industries produces a wide variety of products, including cook and hold ovens, retherm ovens, holding cabinets, warming drawers, and fryers. Winston builds upon its founder's legacy because they believe in developing meaningful customer partnerships and strive to serve its customers with the best commercial kitchen equipment.
Nicole Bennett
Winston Industries
+1 5024955400
tms@winstonind.com