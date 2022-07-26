Duperon Corporation Expands Leadership Team
Steve Macomber hired as business development manager
As young as five, he began swimming competitively and was intrigued by the science of maintaining the correct pool chemistry to keep the water safe.”SAGINAW, MICH., USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duperon Corporation, the industry leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation systems, welcomes Steve Macomber as business development manager. Macomber brings 25 years of industry experience and will lead the company’s business development efforts, bringing to life the vision and goals of current and future customers.
— Mark Turpin, president of Duperon Corporation
Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, Macomber’s expertise spans across the engineering industry, including six years with Black & Veatch, as well as more than 18 years working for equipment manufacturers in the screening, dewatering and thickening sector. He is a public servant who has harbored a keen awareness of the relationship between water and human health since an early age, aligning closely with Duperon’s commitment to making a positive impact on people, water and the planet.
“According to those close to him, Steve was destined to thrive in the water industry,” said Mark Turpin, president of Duperon Corporation. “As young as five, he began swimming competitively and was intrigued by the science of maintaining the correct pool chemistry to keep the water safe. Duperon prides itself on hiring individuals who are excited about water, and Steve is a perfect example. He actively embodies Duperon’s philosophy of creating value, exceeding expectations and positively impacting the industry, and we are thrilled to have him on our team.”
Macomber earned a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University and a master’s in engineering with a focus on environmental and civil from the University of North Carolina in Charlotte. He is a member of the Water Environment Federation and regularly participates in the annual Jammin4Water charitable event at WEFTEC with a song and volunteer hours. He also supports “Global H2O,” a water charity that provides drinking water and latrines in central Africa.
“At Duperon, we work with one another and with our customers in a collaborative way," said Lorene Bruns, Duperon national sales manager. “Steve is a welcomed addition to this team and will be an invaluable team member as we look to expand Duperon’s impact within the industry. His breadth of experience coupled with his positive, service-oriented attitude make him a perfect fit for the Duperon family.”
Macomber is still an avid swimmer today, and he enjoys camping, sporting clays, and practicing Jiu-Jitsu. In his home, he strives for peak energy efficiency – Duke Energy has rated his 1963 ranch home as one of the most efficient homes in Charlotte for the last seven years.
About Duperon Corporation
Duperon Corporation is the leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation systems. For more than 35 years, Duperon has provided simple yet innovative solutions for a variety of screening and solids handling applications in the water and wastewater industry. Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan. To learn more, visit Duperon.com.
Tori Andrews
BB Communications Group
+1 404-406-6607
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn