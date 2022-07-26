Vantage Circle Integrates Amazon Catalogue to Provide Top-Class Employee Rewards Experience

Vantage Circle Integrates Amazon Catalogue

FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global employee engagement platform, has announced its collaboration with Amazon Business to provide seamless employee rewards and redemption experiences for users from the United States region.

This integration will enable HRs to use Vantage Circle’s platform and help their employees seamlessly redeem their rewards from the vast range of products from the Amazon Catalogue.

Once the employees are rewarded with monetary points(named “Vantage Points”) on Vantage Circle’s platform, they can place their desired order on the Vantage Circle platform directly and use their points to avail their top Amazon products and get them delivered to the address of their choice. They can avail of discounts and sales offered by Amazon on over 10+ million products.

This integration will additionally allow employees to access the privileges of Amazon Prime Services automatically. It will ensure that the HRs of our Vantage Circle Platform Clients in the United States will be able to reward their employees and provide a redemption option to get the latest products on Amazon.

Vantage Circle’s Amazon Catalogue will eradicate the hassles of switching from platforms and making the purchase and will make it more convenient under one roof. And most importantly, it will ensure that employee rewards are delivered in record time at their doorstep.

“As we attempt to build a culture of rewards and recognition in the workplace by building an AI-enabled and robust platform, this integration with Amazon business will ease the redemption experience of the Vantage Circle users in the US,” quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

