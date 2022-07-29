Alvexo Scores a Perfect 10 in Awards

Alvexo, coupled with its innovation, devoted community of experts, and a multitude of trading tools (signals, eBooks, economic calendar), is a leading platform to be reckoned with, in today’s unique volatile markets. Alvexo has won three awards for its digital platform in France Alvexo has been awarded for its exceptional services on its digital platform in Germany

Alvexo wins top awards for its online trading platforms that are popular across France and Germany and are now expanding across Europe.

Alvexo, as a platform, has been developed to support traders of any level. This honour will only inspire our team members to deliver and expand our world-class services.” — Yael Kleinman, Managing Director of VPR Safe Financial Group

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alvexo, a complete global online trading platform solution for dynamic investors, has recently added 6 additional awards to their previous titles earned in the past few months. Alvexo’s new achievements were recognized at the annual awards programme of International Business Magazine, a Dubai-based online media platform catering to the business community. Alvexo won under the following categories -

Best Mobile Trading APP France 2022 ● Best Online Trading Platform France 2022

Best CFD Broker France 2022 ● Best Mobile Trading APP Germany 2022

Best Online Trading Platform Germany 2022 ● Best CFD Broker Germany 2022



Founded in 2014, Alvexo has over 1.1 million registered traders with access to trading CFDs on financial market instruments including currencies, stocks, commodities, indices and even cryptocurrencies. Alvexo is a global company serving over 75% of the world, as it is utilized in over 150 countries. The brilliance in the service provided is its ability to deliver unique localized and tailored experiences in each region. Alvexo is fully functional on the popular MetaTrader 4 platform, the web browser on Mac or Windows and over the iOS or Android-based mobile platforms. Reaching 1 million satisfied members is achieved with more than just a smile.

What does it take to be an award winner?

Alvexo platform outperforms and out delivers as a provider in the online trading realm. Its key value is the spirit of innovation, to continuously introduce fresh new ideas and tools to enhance the user experience- the main purpose. At the end of the day, it’s about the value Alvexo provides, in resolving the pain points of the customer, like risk management, access to world markets, and more.

Behind the advanced platform are Alvexo’s success-driving attributes. Innovation - to always push forward and deliver the best tools that will provide a noticeable value. Integrity - to create and foster an exemplary personal experience building loyalty and trust. Professionalism – trading by means of a community of experts. Encouraging and inspiring users to grow, increase knowledge and be better equipped for trading. Alvexo is a stout believer in knowledge is power, thus Alvexo encourages its user to learn as they trade.

Ujal Nair, Editor of International Business Magazine, said, “Alvexo has been at the forefront in all of the 6 categories it was nominated right from the start. Be it for the quality of services or the dedication toward its clients, the online trading firm has showcased the highest levels of commitment to delivering the best for its clients. It has been a pleasure for us to learn and acknowledge such an innovative tech-driven pioneer in the online trading industry.”

Talking about the prestigious titles from International Business Magazine, Yael Kleinman, Managing Director of VPR Safe Financial Group said, “Alvexo, as a platform, has been developed to support traders of any level. This honour from International Business Magazine will only inspire our team members to deliver and expand our world-class services.”

About Alvexo

Alvexo is an all-inclusive online trading solution for dynamic investors to develop trading skills to their highest level with local and international market focus. Alvexo is a regulated global Investments brokerage firm that believes that knowledge is the power of trading. Alvexo provides a sustainable trading experience to help people discover unlimited opportunities in the world's financial markets through a friendly, secure and professional brokerage that encourages engaging and responsible trading.

www.alvexo.eu/

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. We deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

www.intlbm.com

