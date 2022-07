Confirmed Reliability Webinar Session in August 2022

Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) would like to announce that the Confirmed Reliability Webinar Session is coming in August 2022:- Statistical Analysis for AMP & Reliability Engineers – 08.08.2022- Reliability Mathematics – Basic Statistics Workshop for Aviation Engineers – 10.08.2022- Reliability Mathematics – Utilising Airline Reliability Systems and Data – 12.08.2022Register at team@sassofia.comMultiple Discount Opportunities are available + an option for enrolment in FOC Relevant Foundation online course - Read below to find out moreDetails of the session:Duration: 6 hours each day with the appropriate pausesPrice per delegate for one course: 345 EURIncludes:– Registration– Full Access to Interactive Instructor-Led Webinar– Soft Copy of the Material– MP4 File which contains the full training program presented following the completion of the training courseExamination: Available by request – Email team@sassofia.com for detailsTo view additional benefits, please visit this page Get to know your instructorThe webinar session will be carried out by Rustom Sutaria. He is a graduate of Kingston University B.Eng. (Hons.) with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. Rus has more than 20 years of experience in aircraft engineering and maintenance, 15 of which have been spent working for various high-profile aviation businesses in Technical Services functions. From 1997 onwards he worked with a number of influential aviation businesses such as Monarch Aircraft Engineering & Maintenance as an Aviation Technical Services Specialist.Rus is a seasoned aviation professional with a track record in technical services functions and aviation training services from within the arenas of Quality, Safety & Airworthiness. He has been engaged by a portfolio of high-profile aviation clients ranging from leading aviation training businesses, general aviation, major blue-chip international companies, aircraft operators, and major international airlines & airports. The instructor has completed a wide variety of aviation projects. Read more about Rus Learning Objectives:- Understand and apply the basic skills and knowledge to utilise statistical mathematics in terms of process for the correct analysis, interpretation, and reporting of reliability data.- Explain and apply Standard Deviation to Alert Levels or Upper Control Limits.- Define and Calculate typical aviation reliability formulae.- Verify, Interpret and present typical reliability data in either a tabular or graphical format.- Explain the logical process of investigating reliability alerts.What do People Say about Sofema Aviation Services Training?"Excellent experience to learn from.""The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.""All sections of the course were related to my field.""Questions were welcomed and immediately answered."For more details and registration, email team@sassofia.com