Confirmed Reliability Webinar Session in August 2022
Sofema Aviation Services announces that the Reliability Webinar Session that is coming in August 2022 is confirmedSOFIA, BULGARIA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) would like to announce that the Confirmed Reliability Webinar Session is coming in August 2022:
- Statistical Analysis for AMP & Reliability Engineers – 08.08.2022
- Reliability Mathematics – Basic Statistics Workshop for Aviation Engineers – 10.08.2022
- Reliability Mathematics – Utilising Airline Reliability Systems and Data – 12.08.2022
Register at team@sassofia.com
Multiple Discount Opportunities are available + an option for enrolment in FOC Relevant Foundation online course - Read below to find out more
Details of the session:
Duration: 6 hours each day with the appropriate pauses
Price per delegate for one course: 345 EUR
Includes:
– Registration
– Full Access to Interactive Instructor-Led Webinar
– Soft Copy of the Material
– MP4 File which contains the full training program presented following the completion of the training course
Examination: Available by request – Email team@sassofia.com for details
To view additional benefits, please visit this page
Get to know your instructor
The webinar session will be carried out by Rustom Sutaria. He is a graduate of Kingston University B.Eng. (Hons.) with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. Rus has more than 20 years of experience in aircraft engineering and maintenance, 15 of which have been spent working for various high-profile aviation businesses in Technical Services functions. From 1997 onwards he worked with a number of influential aviation businesses such as Monarch Aircraft Engineering & Maintenance as an Aviation Technical Services Specialist.
Rus is a seasoned aviation professional with a track record in technical services functions and aviation training services from within the arenas of Quality, Safety & Airworthiness. He has been engaged by a portfolio of high-profile aviation clients ranging from leading aviation training businesses, general aviation, major blue-chip international companies, aircraft operators, and major international airlines & airports. The instructor has completed a wide variety of aviation projects. Read more about Rus
Learning Objectives:
- Understand and apply the basic skills and knowledge to utilise statistical mathematics in terms of process for the correct analysis, interpretation, and reporting of reliability data.
- Explain and apply Standard Deviation to Alert Levels or Upper Control Limits.
- Define and Calculate typical aviation reliability formulae.
- Verify, Interpret and present typical reliability data in either a tabular or graphical format.
- Explain the logical process of investigating reliability alerts.
What do People Say about Sofema Aviation Services Training?
“Excellent experience to learn from.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Questions were welcomed and immediately answered.”
For more details and registration, email team@sassofia.com
Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
+359 2 821 0806
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn