Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,220 in the last 365 days.

Confirmed Reliability Webinar Session in August 2022

Confirmed Reliability Webinar Session in August 2022

Confirmed Reliability Webinar Session in August 2022

Sofema Aviation Services announces that the Reliability Webinar Session that is coming in August 2022 is confirmed

SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) would like to announce that the Confirmed Reliability Webinar Session is coming in August 2022:

- Statistical Analysis for AMP & Reliability Engineers – 08.08.2022
- Reliability Mathematics – Basic Statistics Workshop for Aviation Engineers – 10.08.2022
- Reliability Mathematics – Utilising Airline Reliability Systems and Data – 12.08.2022

Register at team@sassofia.com

Multiple Discount Opportunities are available + an option for enrolment in FOC Relevant Foundation online course - Read below to find out more

Details of the session:

Duration: 6 hours each day with the appropriate pauses

Price per delegate for one course: 345 EUR
Includes:
– Registration
– Full Access to Interactive Instructor-Led Webinar
– Soft Copy of the Material
– MP4 File which contains the full training program presented following the completion of the training course
Examination: Available by request – Email team@sassofia.com for details

To view additional benefits, please visit this page

Get to know your instructor

The webinar session will be carried out by Rustom Sutaria. He is a graduate of Kingston University B.Eng. (Hons.) with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. Rus has more than 20 years of experience in aircraft engineering and maintenance, 15 of which have been spent working for various high-profile aviation businesses in Technical Services functions. From 1997 onwards he worked with a number of influential aviation businesses such as Monarch Aircraft Engineering & Maintenance as an Aviation Technical Services Specialist.

Rus is a seasoned aviation professional with a track record in technical services functions and aviation training services from within the arenas of Quality, Safety & Airworthiness. He has been engaged by a portfolio of high-profile aviation clients ranging from leading aviation training businesses, general aviation, major blue-chip international companies, aircraft operators, and major international airlines & airports. The instructor has completed a wide variety of aviation projects. Read more about Rus

Learning Objectives:

- Understand and apply the basic skills and knowledge to utilise statistical mathematics in terms of process for the correct analysis, interpretation, and reporting of reliability data.
- Explain and apply Standard Deviation to Alert Levels or Upper Control Limits.
- Define and Calculate typical aviation reliability formulae.
- Verify, Interpret and present typical reliability data in either a tabular or graphical format.
- Explain the logical process of investigating reliability alerts.

What do People Say about Sofema Aviation Services Training?
“Excellent experience to learn from.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Questions were welcomed and immediately answered.”

For more details and registration, email team@sassofia.com

Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
+359 2 821 0806
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Confirmed Reliability Webinar Session in August 2022

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.