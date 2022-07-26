DUCA DEL COSMA OPENS ITS FIRST LUXURY SHOP IN DUBAI
Premium handcrafted footwear & gloves to be showcased to golfers in the heart of UAEBREUKELEN, THE NETHERLANDS, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian golf fashion brand Duca del Cosma has opened its first luxury shop in the popular golfing destination of Dubai to showcase its exclusive handcrafted golf shoes and matching gloves to more fashion conscious golfers seeking top-quality golf footwear in the Middle East.
Operated in partnership with White Eagle Sport - a Dubai-based multi-sports event company creating experiences for amateur and professional athletes - the new store is located at Gate Avenue in the Dubai International Finance Centre to offer golfers in the UAE the opportunity to fully experience the unrivalled comfort and supremely stylish looks offered by Duca del Cosma golf shoes.
“I don’t feel like Duca del Cosma has any competitors worldwide in the context of luxury golf shoe brands,” said Marta Biswas, Owner of White Eagle Sport. “Duca shoes and gloves make you look stylish, fashionable and very glamorous on the golf course. Lady golfers in particular are done with designs offered by all other golf brands and we don't want to look boring anymore. We would love to be spotted and look good while playing golf, which is why Duca del Cosma is the perfect fit here in Dubai,” she added.
Commenting on the new shop, Frank van Wezel, Owner and Chairman at Duca del Cosma said: “We are delighted to open our first shop in partnership with White Eagle Sport as we believe our product offering fits perfectly with the Dubai golfing scene. We are looking forward to working with Marta and her team to grow sales and brand awareness in the region,” he added.
The opening of the luxury outlet coincides with the inaugural Duca del Cosma MyGolf Dubai Nine Hole Golf Simulator Tournament, supported by Gulf News on Sunday 7 August. The event will be played at MyGolf Dubai, Dragon Mart 2, with a shotgun start at 5pm and gives golfers the opportunity to play the back nine holes of the Old Course at St Andrews - the iconic venue for the 150th Open Championship played out last week.
“We are really looking forward to bringing golfers of different skill levels together to play in this special Duca del Cosma simulator tournament as it is a great way to showcase the Italian handcrafted designs to an audience that fully appreciates top-quality products,” added Marta.
White Eagle FZCO specialises in corporate golf events, golf day planning and is the World Corporate Golf Challenge licensee holder for the UAE. The company also sponsors Polish DP World Tour player Adrian Meronk, currently ranked 63rd in the world. White Eagle Golf is the e-commerce platform where golfers in the Middle East can purchase Duca del Cosma shoes and gloves. Golfers will also be able to purchase White Eagle Golf clothing and equipment from other golf brands in the near future.
Duca del Cosma sells its premium shoes in 40 different countries and operates from four offices around the world - The Netherlands (HQ), United States, United Kingdom and South Africa. This year, global sales of its award-winning golf shoes have reached record levels in leading markets such as the UK, Germany and the USA as the brand shows no signs of slowing down on its ambitious growth plans.
