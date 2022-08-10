HumanWisdom app - boosting mental health and relationships by helping people access their own wisdom

Wisdom helps you shine from within. Wisdom helps you avoid and overcome anxiety From an app user

87% of users said it had a positive impact on their well-being, 83 % reported less stress and anxiety, and 80% were happier.

A deeper understanding of ourselves allows us to access our own wisdom, allowing us to be happier, and live in peace with ourselves and others. This can help make the world a better place.” — Manoj Krishna

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HumanWisdom, dedicated to helping people transform their lives using their own wisdom, launches the HumanWisdom app today and reports the results of its survey of app users. 87% said it had a positive impact on their well-being, 83 % reported less stress and anxiety, and 80% were happier.

Based on self-awareness, the app helps people understand themselves and transform their lives using their own wisdom. It helps people deal with the challenges they face now, including stress and anxiety (which affects 80% of people), but then takes them deeper, to understand the root cause of the problem for long-term benefit. This understanding can prevent problems from arising, and help people meet challenges with calm.

The app helps people understand why they think, feel, and act in the ways that they do. As a result they can make better decisions, and avoid problems like relationship conflict, addiction, and obesity, which cause so much suffering. Understanding ourselves helps us to understand others better, and this can lead to happier relationships.

After exploring the anger module, a user commented that for the first time in his life he realised that his anger came from his own unmet expectations, and was not caused by his wife.

With over 60 bite-sized modules the app covers almost every aspect of life, and has content to help people:

Be mentally healthy

Be less stressed and anxious

Be happier

Have relationships without conflict

Improve communication skills

Avoid and overcome addiction

Feel calm every day

Be emotionally intelligent

The app is packed with features including guided questions, breathing exercises, an online journal, meditations, podcasts, videos, wisdom exercises, a forum, and more.

Much of the conflict in the world is between people with different identities - national, religious, or political. Wisdom, which comes from a deeper understanding of ourselves, helps us see that deep down we are the same human being. By understanding that our identities come from our various unconscious conditioning influences, we can let go of our attachment to them, and this allows us connect with people who are different. This can help make the world a better, more peaceful place.

An American user recently said 'This is an app that could heal America'.

The app was developed by a team of experts led by Dr Manoj Krishna. Moved by the suffering of children in war zones, he left his career as a spine surgeon to start HumanWisdom, to help people access their own wisdom which can be life-changing, and make the world a better place. He has also written two books, Understanding Me Understanding You, and Stress Free.

The app is available on the Google or Apple store. It is free to download and browse.

