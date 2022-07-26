Top 5 Music Compositions by Emmanuel Motelin With a Deeper Meaning
These are the best music compositions by Emmanuel Motelin that may take you on a journey out of this universe.
Find a quiet place, relax & Journey On!”CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmanuel Motelin is admired particularly for his music genre in the sorts of sci-fi, ambient, and cyberpunk. His motivation stems from so many roots, endeavoring to spark deeper contemplations of our universe and the reality we are all a part of an equivalent continuum. Let's take a look at a few of our favorites.
1. 3047
Cyberpunk music titled "3047" by Emmanuel Motelin brings into focus the injustice of our system and reminds us that the dystopia we’ve been facing for decades will become ever more concrete if we do not direct our anger to confront it. More than that, it can offer us hope. Even in these worlds of corporate domination, defiance rises out of destitution to twist the tools of power in unexpected ways.
2. Interstellar journey
Interstellar Journey by Emmanuel Motelin gives the impression of looking out in space. This ambient music connects us with a tradition of contemplative sound experiences whose roots are ancient and diverse. The space ambient genre spans historical, ethnic, and contemporary styles. Emmanuel Motelin started experimenting when Interstellar was released in theatres. The artist admires making ambient space music as it often takes him to worlds that are much more peaceful. Mostly, though, it makes Emmanuel Motelin imagine that life in space is peaceful, still, and loving.
3. Prometheus Space
Emmanuel`s album "Prometheus Space" takes on a space ambient journey in the cosmos that gives many impressions as if we could take our own journey into the outer space in the span of 35 minutes featuring 10 tracks: Prometheus, Zone of A, Harbour Winds, Carpedium, Centennial, Moderno, Space Wheel, Until Dawn, Supernova, and Vortex.
4. Matrix Displacement
Matrix Displacement is single by Emmanuel Motelin that dives in the matrix universe, it is 2 minutes and 41 seconds long. It's in the key of D major and the time signature is 3 beats per measure. Loudness is -24.92 db and the tempo is around 90.61 bpm.
5. Cybermotion
Cybermotion by Emmanuel Motelin is 2 minutes and 21 seconds long with a dark undertone but otherwise peaceful. It's in the key of E minor and the time signature is 5 beats per measure (how unusual). The loudness is -16.84 db and the tempo is around 94.52 bpm.
Emmanuel Motelin strongly believes atmospheric ambiance soundworks connects us with a tradition of contemplative sound experiences whose roots are ancient and diverse. The space ambient genre spans historical, ethnic, and contemporary styles. He states "I started with Stay (From "Interstellar") [Remastered], I admire making space music as it often takes me to worlds that are much more peaceful. There’s no focus on time, schedules, disturbance, or turmoil. There’s only peace, stillness, and love. Take a space ambient journey through the cosmos with my album Prometheus Space."
