Emmanuel Motelin`s Cyberpunk Ambient Music "3047" Explained: To all too near future
CANADA, March 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is the year 3047, in a globalized society where those who know how to shape consciousness will come out on top, a vision of the world very recognizable to us today. Some humans have already turned to bionic enhancements to improve their mental and physical capabilities, a divergent human and cyborg class has emerged, splitting the human population not just by race, but by ability and potentially creating new sub-species. 3047 single by Emmanuel Motelin is 3 minutes and 15 seconds long. It's in the key of E minor and the time signature is 4 beats per measure. Loudness is -19.67 db and the tempo is around 46.21 bpm.
Cyberpunk brings into focus the injustice of our system and reminds us that the dystopia we’ve been facing for decades will become ever more concrete if we do not direct our anger to confront it. More than that, it can offer us hope. Even in these worlds of corporate domination, defiance rises out of destitution to twist the tools of power in unexpected ways.
In the future, the world is going to need more computer engineers, programmers, and technicians. The education system will have to include more computer programs into the curriculum. Binary code will accompany the ABC’s and 123’s. Python will be taught alongside English and social studies in grade school.
As these varied examples of current technology suggest, intelligent software is gradually spreading into common households. However, it is also arising in the field of medicine where doctors have used it to achieve accelerated predictions regarding what types of antibiotics can best destroy bacteria. Of course, it exists in a business where marketing professionals use it to make accurate predictions of what sort of purchases shoppers will make next. In terms of technology and humanity, there is one word to describe what is coming in 3047: ubiquity. Intelligent software will be everywhere.
Who is Emmanuel Motelin?
Emmanuel Motelin is a tech expert and space music geek with a goal to spark distinctive forms of art in music compositions. Producing music in the sorts of sci-fi, ambient, and cyberpunk. Inspiration emanates from so many roots, endeavoring to spark deeper contemplations of our universe and the reality we are all a part of an equivalent continuum.
Simply put, humans will not be able to understand. For that matter, humans do not understand how, precisely, the Go champion, DeepMind, does what it does. Where people in the first camp imagine a land of technological Xanadu with opportunities beyond the imagination, the people in the second camp predict humanity’s obliteration because this type of thinking software will be impossible to understand–let alone control.
Humanity’s future is based on science guiding a technology that we will not be able to outperform. Once this technology understands function, once it learns motives, humanity will not be able to game it. Even if some global legislative board can stay ahead of technological advances and dictate how programmers and hackers can implement this technology, once it becomes proficient and superhuman, humanity will not be able to understand it because its neural networks will be subject to even faster self-guided evolution.
Emmanuel Motelin
Cyberpunk brings into focus the injustice of our system and reminds us that the dystopia we’ve been facing for decades will become ever more concrete if we do not direct our anger to confront it. More than that, it can offer us hope. Even in these worlds of corporate domination, defiance rises out of destitution to twist the tools of power in unexpected ways.
In the future, the world is going to need more computer engineers, programmers, and technicians. The education system will have to include more computer programs into the curriculum. Binary code will accompany the ABC’s and 123’s. Python will be taught alongside English and social studies in grade school.
As these varied examples of current technology suggest, intelligent software is gradually spreading into common households. However, it is also arising in the field of medicine where doctors have used it to achieve accelerated predictions regarding what types of antibiotics can best destroy bacteria. Of course, it exists in a business where marketing professionals use it to make accurate predictions of what sort of purchases shoppers will make next. In terms of technology and humanity, there is one word to describe what is coming in 3047: ubiquity. Intelligent software will be everywhere.
Who is Emmanuel Motelin?
Emmanuel Motelin is a tech expert and space music geek with a goal to spark distinctive forms of art in music compositions. Producing music in the sorts of sci-fi, ambient, and cyberpunk. Inspiration emanates from so many roots, endeavoring to spark deeper contemplations of our universe and the reality we are all a part of an equivalent continuum.
Simply put, humans will not be able to understand. For that matter, humans do not understand how, precisely, the Go champion, DeepMind, does what it does. Where people in the first camp imagine a land of technological Xanadu with opportunities beyond the imagination, the people in the second camp predict humanity’s obliteration because this type of thinking software will be impossible to understand–let alone control.
Humanity’s future is based on science guiding a technology that we will not be able to outperform. Once this technology understands function, once it learns motives, humanity will not be able to game it. Even if some global legislative board can stay ahead of technological advances and dictate how programmers and hackers can implement this technology, once it becomes proficient and superhuman, humanity will not be able to understand it because its neural networks will be subject to even faster self-guided evolution.
Emmanuel Motelin
Artist
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter