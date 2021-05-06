Emmanuel Motelin`s Microtarget Soundtrack Takes Place in a Cyberpunk Universe
Microtarget by Emmanuel Motelin visuals work together to a definite uneasy sensation in the observer.ALBERTA, CANADA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmanuel Motelin is a tech-professional completing studies in cybersecurity while endeavoring to spark distinctive forms of art in music compositions using only computers and synthesizers to compose, orchestrate and arrange.
Let me tell you about Microtarget by Emmanuel Motelin. Microtarget, a synthwave soundtrack takes place in a cyberpunk universe. The fast-paced and at times ominous undertones yield a sense that of a rhythm formulated by androids in the not-too-distant future. Microtarget is 2 minutes and 20 seconds long. It's in the key of B minor and the time signature is 4 beats per measure. Loudness is -16.76 db and the tempo is around 98.83 bpm.
Microtarget and the beeple visuals work together to a definite uneasy sensation in the observer. The deep purple and pink hues in the music video have a very 1980s feel, although the content feels futuristic. The visuals of traveling through that endless tunnel make it exhibit that we are a piece of code flowing through the internet itself.
Later, near the end of the music video, an endless row of dystopian TV screens scroll by showing humanity in various states of disrepair, war, and rioting. We feel like having newsman Dan Rather flash briefly on the screen was a funny choice, since most of the people watching this video probably have no idea who he is.
This music video could be played on an endless loop at a rave without anybody noticing, that is how hypnotic the beat becomes after only a few short minutes.
Emmanuel Motelin
Artist
