Rich Santos Campaign announces major law enforcement endorsements

FOP endorses Rich Santos - the choice of law enforcement. Retired Sheriff Kevin Beary endorses Rich Santos for FL House 36

Fraternal Order of Police, the largest police union in the country, and Retired Sheriff Kevin Beary endorse Rich Santos for Florida House DIstrict 36.

I'm the clear choice to keep us safe. I've been doing it my whole life, and I'd be honored if you sent me to Tallahassee to fight for us.” — Rich Santos

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SANTOS FOR FL HOUSE 36 RELEASES LAW ENFORCEMENT ENDORSEMENTS

Rich Santos, 24 year law enforcement veteran, is the clear choice to replace termed out Rep. Scott Plakon in Florida House District 36 in North Seminole County

The Rich Santos Campaign has announced the following major endorsements:

The Fraternal Order of Police

Retired Orange County Sheriff Kevin Beary



The Fraternal Order of Police is the world’s largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers, with more than 364,000 members and 2,100 lodges The Florida State FOP ranks as the third largest state lodge and represents over 24,000 certified law enforcement officers.

The FOP endorsement comes after a comprehensive interview process, where a panel of over a dozen Police Officers, Deputy Sheriffs, and Corrections Officers from all over the state grilled Santos and Rachel Plakon over legislative priorities, crime issues, and policing philosophies. Santos, a 24 year law enforcement veteran, was the clear winner.

Orange County Sheriff (Ret.) Kevin Beary also endorses Santos.

Beary, had this to say about Santos, the veteran lawman he hired as one of his Deputies in 1997:

“Rich put murderers, rapists, and child molesters behind bars, and gave crime victims and their families the justice they deserved… Rich is a combat veteran, a Naval officer, and a cop’s cop. There is not a challenge that he is afraid to take on.”

Santos offered the following comments on the endorsements:

“I am proud of the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police endorsement . My opponent touts an endorsement from the Police Benevolent Association, and I have some serious questions about it's legitimacy, and about the judgment of PBA Legislative Director, Matt Puckett, who apparently had the unilateral discretion to award the endorsement. Ms. Plakon filed to become the heir apparent to her 6-term incumbent husband Scott Plakon in January 2021, a mere 70 days after her husband, Scott Plakon won re-election to a 6th term. Looks like the PBA is ok with cronyism, nepotism and business as usual in the swamp. Maybe the PBA should stick with supporting our nation's heroes and stay out of politics.

The PBA endorsement came months before Scott Plakon's 2021 legislative session even began, and almost immediately the Florida PBA endorsed her. I have no idea what PBA’s legislative screening process for endorsements is. No one talked to me or asked any questions. In fact, on June 20, 2022, when I spoke with the Florida PBA President, John Nazajian, he told me that the legislative screening process for our District 36 race had not even been scheduled yet. What I do know is that in order to compete for the FOP endorsement, Ms. Plakon and I sat in interviews and were grilled by real cops on real issues, and I came out on top. Is the PBA endorsement of Rachel yet another example of the cronyism and dysfunction that runs rampant in Tallahassee? It sure looks that way. Citizens are left with the question whether the PBA endorsement should even be taken seriously, given the secretive manner in which it was granted.

These endorsements I have announced are real endorsements by real cops who took the time to sit down with me and my opponent and ask the hard questions. These endorsements were not just handed to me as a political favor; they are the direct result of my personal experience and sacrifice serving the citizens of Florida. The FOP recognized who the better candidate is, and Sheriff Beary speaks from personal experience about my qualifications. I am humbled and honored by the faith that the FOP and Sheriff Beary have in me to get the job done.”

If you would like more information you can contact Rich Santos at (407) 617-8232 or Debi Stolte at (407) 463-0684.

Rich Santos is the best choice to keep us safe