Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the Cloud Infrastructure Security Patent Portfolio
SteelCloud was founded in 1987 and their patented technology is pivotal major cloud security companies.”PORTLAND, OREGON, U.S.A., July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitek IP, LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the patent portfolio of SteelCloud, a leader in cloud cybersecurity and compliance protocols.
— Daniel Buri, CEO of Vitek IP
The Cloud Infrastructure Security patent portfolio contains 5 patents within 3 patent families covering the cybersecurity of downloaded mobile applications and the audit of log data. SteelCloud’s patented technology has been protecting large corporations, government organizations, and federal contractors since 2010. Key patents within the portfolio are applicable to security compliance and mobile security.
One key patent claim in the Cloud Infrastructure Security portfolio describes a system for gathering and extracting security and incident log data from disparate computer resources. Remote agents gather security log data from computer resources for processing at a centralized location, using event correlation and incident analysis to manage risk and generate compliance audits. All major providers of security platforms supporting log data analysis for cloud infrastructure are using the patent.
A second key patent claim describes the verification of a downloaded mobile application before deployment via a programmable fingerprint for app components. The claims are used by programs that generate cryptographic hashes using parameters stored on a server. A large social media company regularly utilizes the patented claims when verifying source files.
The global cloud security market was valued at $30B in 2021 and is projected to grow to over $100B by 2029. Security threat protection from private data accessed by an infected mobile app and auditing for compliance are critical areas of focus across all industries. The patented technology SteelCloud has developed is already in widespread use and will continue to be further adopted as the cloud security market grows.
Vitek IP has developed claim charts outlining the use and value of the technology within the patents.
The Cloud Infrastructure Security patent portfolio offers a genuine opportunity for a company looking to acquire core cloud security technology. The patented technology was developed by an established industry player and is applicable to techniques by every major cloud security company on the market today.
Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q4 2022. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact us via email at info@vitek-ip.com.
About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over four decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek’s patent consultancy, brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world’s largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit www.vitek-ip.com.
