CTT Services Arrangement (25-30 July 2022)

MACAU, July 25 - 【Postal Delivery and EMS】

Macao Post & Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) will resume general mail delivery, including delivery of registered mail to companies, institutions that can resume operation according to Executive Order No. 123/2022, while others and households will only have the registered mails notice (advice) delivered. Recipients can pick up the registered mails at the relevant branch post offices after receiving the notice.

EMS resumes posting and delivery services. In terms of delivery, the recipient (individual customer) will be exempted from signing and will be recorded after the mail is delivered. Due to epidemic, service of sending postal items to overseas will be adjusted. For details, please refer to

https://www.ctt.gov.mo/MacauPost/Contents/News.aspx?lang=en-us&pm=3460

Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will keep mails to restricted zones and resume delivery as soon as they are released according to anti-epidemic guidelines issued by Macau SAR government.

【Service Opening Details】

The following locations listed will be in service while other branch post offices and philatelic shop at General Post Office will remain closed:

Service locations 25/7-30/7 Remarks Mon to Fri Sat General Post Office 9:00–18:00 9:00–13:00 Postal services will be provided, however, Easy Payment and Consumption Card reload service will be suspended. Almirante Lacerda (Red Market) Post Office 9:00–18:00 9:00–13:00 Fai Chi Kei Post Office 9:00–18:00 9:00–13:00 Areia Preta Post Office 9:00–18:00 - Nova Taipa Post Office 10:00–19:00 10:00–13:00 Ocean Garden Post Office 10:00–19:00 - Seac Pai Van Post Office 10:00–13:00; 10:00–13:00 14:00–18:00 Coloane Post Office 10:00–13:00; - 14:00–18:00 EMS Speedpost and Parcel 9:00–18:00 9:00–13:00 Collection of postal items only.

*If the locations of collecting postal item indicated on the registered mail notice (advice) are Mong Há Post Office, Carmo Post Office or University of Macau Post Office, please follow the guidelines below and collect the postal item in the corresponding branch post offices:

- Mong Há Post Office, please go to the Areia Preta Post Office Post Office

- Carmo Post Office, please go to the Nova Taipa Post Office

- University of Macau Post Office, please go to the Coloane Post Office

Service locations 25/7-29/7 Remarks Mail Exchange Centre – Service Station Mon to Thu: 9:00-13:00; 14:30 – 17:45 Fri: 9:00-13:00; 14:30 – 17:30 In service. Area of Radio Licensing eSignTrust Registration Authority of Division of Electronic Certification Services Mon to Thu:9:00 – 17:45 Fri:9:00 – 17:30 Macao Network Information Centre (MONIC) Macao Postal Savings (Caixa Económica Postal) 12:00 – 17:00

【P.O. Box and eLocker Service】

P.O. Box and eLocker service will resume as normal.

【Submitting Documents】

A “Document Collection Box” has been set up in the CTT General Post Office reception (Largo do Senado). Urgent documents could be submitted to the aforesaid location by 29th July 5.30pm.

【Closure of the Communications Museum】

The Communications Museum will remain closed until further notice.

For the prevention of the epidemic, citizens who access CTT facilities are kindly requested to wear masks of KN95 or above standard, scan the Venue QR code for recording itinerary, present the "Macau Health Code", and cooperate with the crowd control measures at service points.

For the latest information of CTT services, please visit the website ( www.ctt.gov.mo ). For inquiries, please email to cttgeral@ctt.gov.mo, or by calling 83968519 (Postal Area), 83968899 (Telecom Area), 83968319 (Postal Savings Office - Deposit) during office hours..