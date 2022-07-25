PageProof Achieves ISO 27001 Information Security Certification

PageProof is a powerful online proofing tool that makes reviewing and approving work – no matter what the file type – feel effortless, turning what was once a headache into a welcome part of every day. PageProof's online proofing is approved all over the world and is recognized as the industry leader as voted by users.

Alongside our patented triple-layer encryption which underpins PageProof's architecture, this certification will provide additional assurance to our customers regarding our security practices" — Gemma Hurst

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, July 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- PageProof , the industry-leading online proofing platform for agencies and marketing teams, today announced that it has received the ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). The certification and extensive audit process were performed by Telarc and SAI Global and conform to international requirements.“We are proud to announce our ISO 27001 certification today. Alongside our patented triple-layer encryption which underpins PageProof’s architecture, this certification will provide additional assurance to our customers regarding our data management and security practices,” says Gemma Hurst, CEO of PageProof.Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that PageProof’s security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices. This certification demonstrates PageProof’s continued effort toward information security at every level and ensures that PageProof has an internal culture of security, so all employees prioritize information security by design.“Not only does the ISO 27001 certification recognize our high-security standards, but it lets our customers, partners, and prospects know that we take the protection of their data extremely seriously,” says Marcus Radich, CTO of PageProof.“PageProof already utilizes ISO 27001 certified hosting providers, but technology companies building software on top of those platforms are still responsible for demonstrating security and trust.”Benefits of ISO 27001:- Increased reliability and security of systems and information- Increased business resilience- Improved management processes and integration with risk strategies- Improved customer and business partner confidence- Alignment with customer requirementsAbout PageProof:PageProof is the world leading online proofing tool that makes reviewing and approving work feel effortless. Files of any kind can be securely shared with your team in just a few clicks. With smart tools to automate workflow, review work, and make sure everything is pixel perfect, providing feedback is simple. PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted online proofing solution that offers native integrations and support for all your design, communication, and project management tools like Adobe, Canva, Figma, monday.com, Asana, Trello, Slack, Microsoft Teams, InVision, Sketch, Dropbox, Box, Google Drive, OneDrive, and more.Learn more at pageproof.com and follow us on LinkedIn Contact:Julia Schonrockjulia@pageproof.comMarketing SpecialistPageProof

