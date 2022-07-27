Cannabis Tech Entrepreneur, Dawne Morris, Inspires Women Through National Partnership with Blunt Brunch
Proteus 420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries. The company was co-founded by David and Dawne Morris, the tech innovators behind Proteus Business Solutions, Inc.
Morris is the co-founder and owner of Proteus Business Solutions, Inc., and seed-to-sale software system, Proteus 420
With over a decade of experience in tech, specializing in ERP software for the cannabis industry, Morris is thrilled to support other women in business as a Blunt Brunch partner and co-host of the organization’s San Diego chapter.
“As a business owner, I’ve found diversity breeds success. I’m grateful to work with other like-minded companies who are dedicated to advancing gender parity in disruptive industries,” said Morris.
According to a recent study from Data Prot, only 24 percent of computing jobs are held by women and the percentage of female STEM graduates is about 19 percent. In a cannabis report by MJBizDaily, female executive leadership in the industry fell more than 14 percent between 2019 and 2021, to 22.1 percent, below the average across the larger U.S. business landscape.
“By empowering more women in sectors traditionally dominated by men, we are building a dynamic business landscape that can thrive,” explained Morris.
In McKinsey & Company’s recent Diversity Wins: How Inclusion Matters report, companies with more than 30 percent women executives were more likely to outperform those where this percentage ranged from 10 to 30. The likelihood of outperformance extended to 48 percent between the most and the least gender-diverse companies.
Since 2008, Morris has played a pivotal role in cannabis tech innovation, establishing market-leading seed-to-sale platform Proteus 420. The software supports manufacturing, cultivation, distribution, and dispensary operators in markets throughout the U.S. and North America, and was one of the first systems available to the industry.
To learn more visit proteus420.com and social media @proteus420.
About Proteus 420
Established in 2008, Proteus 420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Proteus 420 offers highly regulated industries a single source solution for their business operations. The company was co-founded by tech veterans David and Dawne Morris and consists of a team of successful and experienced programmers, developers, and business professionals. Proteus 420 specializes in customer management, point of sale, inventory management, e-commerce, accounting, document storage, grow management, and driver tracking. The innovative platform also provides built-in, state reporting for compliance with all the major reporting agencies. Proteus 420 is a validated software provider with METRC, Leaf Data Systems, and BioTrack THC.
Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 602-527-0794
sadie@provenmediaservices.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other