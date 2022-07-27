Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,104 in the last 365 days.

Cannabis Tech Entrepreneur, Dawne Morris, Inspires Women Through National Partnership with Blunt Brunch

Proteus 420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries. The company was co-founded by David and Dawne Morris, the tech innovators behind Proteus Business Solutions, Inc.

Proteus 420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries. The company was co-founded by David and Dawne Morris, the tech innovators behind Proteus Business Solutions, Inc.

Dawne Morris brings decades of finance, digital marketing, and design experience to Proteus 420. Morris hopes to inspire more women to enter the tech space by sponsoring Blunt Brunch, an organization for women professionals in the cannabis industry.

Dawne Morris brings decades of finance, digital marketing, and design experience to Proteus 420. Morris hopes to inspire more women to enter the tech space by sponsoring Blunt Brunch, an organization for women professionals in the cannabis industry.

Morris is the co-founder and owner of Proteus Business Solutions, Inc., and seed-to-sale software system, Proteus 420

As a business owner, I’ve found diversity breeds success. I’m grateful to work with other like-minded companies who are dedicated to advancing gender parity in disruptive industries.”
— Dawne Morris, owner and co-founder of Proteus 420
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dawne Morris, co-founder and owner of Proteus Business Solutions Inc., and one of the first seed-to-sale software systems, Proteus 420, today announced an official partnership with national networking group, Blunt Brunch.

With over a decade of experience in tech, specializing in ERP software for the cannabis industry, Morris is thrilled to support other women in business as a Blunt Brunch partner and co-host of the organization’s San Diego chapter.

“As a business owner, I’ve found diversity breeds success. I’m grateful to work with other like-minded companies who are dedicated to advancing gender parity in disruptive industries,” said Morris.

According to a recent study from Data Prot, only 24 percent of computing jobs are held by women and the percentage of female STEM graduates is about 19 percent. In a cannabis report by MJBizDaily, female executive leadership in the industry fell more than 14 percent between 2019 and 2021, to 22.1 percent, below the average across the larger U.S. business landscape.

“By empowering more women in sectors traditionally dominated by men, we are building a dynamic business landscape that can thrive,” explained Morris.

In McKinsey & Company’s recent Diversity Wins: How Inclusion Matters report, companies with more than 30 percent women executives were more likely to outperform those where this percentage ranged from 10 to 30. The likelihood of outperformance extended to 48 percent between the most and the least gender-diverse companies.

Since 2008, Morris has played a pivotal role in cannabis tech innovation, establishing market-leading seed-to-sale platform Proteus 420. The software supports manufacturing, cultivation, distribution, and dispensary operators in markets throughout the U.S. and North America, and was one of the first systems available to the industry.

To learn more visit proteus420.com and social media @proteus420.

About Proteus 420
Established in 2008, Proteus 420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Proteus 420 offers highly regulated industries a single source solution for their business operations. The company was co-founded by tech veterans David and Dawne Morris and consists of a team of successful and experienced programmers, developers, and business professionals. Proteus 420 specializes in customer management, point of sale, inventory management, e-commerce, accounting, document storage, grow management, and driver tracking. The innovative platform also provides built-in, state reporting for compliance with all the major reporting agencies. Proteus 420 is a validated software provider with METRC, Leaf Data Systems, and BioTrack THC.

Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 602-527-0794
sadie@provenmediaservices.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Cannabis Tech Entrepreneur, Dawne Morris, Inspires Women Through National Partnership with Blunt Brunch

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.