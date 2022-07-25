Re: Vt Route 15 / Church St Cambridge
The roadway is now open to through traffic.
Thank you for your patience.
Subject: Vt Route 15 / Church St Cambridge
The intersection of Vt Route 15 and Church St in Cambridge is down to one lane due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
