Re: Vt Route 15 / Church St Cambridge

The roadway is now open to through traffic. 


Thank you for your patience. 

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, July 25, 2022 5:27 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Vt Route 15 / Church St Cambridge

 

Department of Public Safety  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification


The intersection of Vt Route 15 and Church St in Cambridge is down to one lane due to a crash. 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  

Please drive carefully.



Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173


