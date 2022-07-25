Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Johnson To 47th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, July 25 - July 25, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dee Johnson to the 47th Judicial District Court in Armstrong, Potter, and Randall Counties for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until her successor is duly elected and qualified.

Dee Johnson of Amarillo is partner and counsel for Packard, Hood, Johnson & Paul, L.L.P. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Association of Defense Counsel, Amarillo Bar Association, Amarillo Women’s Bar Association, and the Panhandle Family Law Association. She is a member and former president, vice president, and treasurer for the Amarillo Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates. Additionally, she is a member of the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance, Amarillo Business and Professional Women, Amarillo Women’s Network, and the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce. She is a life member of the Texas Bar Foundation and former board member of the Amarillo Area Young Lawyers. Johnson received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from the University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law. 

