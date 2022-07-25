EnviCor Enterprises to expand to Sikeston, investing $1.4 million and creating 25 jobs

EnviCor Enterprises, LLC, a privately-held manufacturer of rotationally molded plastic parts, announced today it will expand to Sikeston, investing $1.4 million and creating 25 new jobs. EnviCor’s new production facility in Sikeston will enhance its capabilities to serve a broader geographic footprint and deliver custom-molded products for a wider range of customers.

“We’re proud to continue to attract and support top-tier manufacturers like EnviCor Enterprises that are choosing Missouri to grow,” said Governor Mike Parson. “EnviCor’s investment demonstrates confidence in our state’s ideal business environment, strong infrastructure, and skilled workforce. We’re excited to see this company expanding in southeast Missouri where it’s creating jobs and supporting a variety of other industries, including agriculture.”

For more than 16 years, North Carolina-based EnviCor has provided molded products for customers in the agriculture, furniture, recreation, petroleum, industrial and water industries. As one of the fastest-growing rotational molders in the nation, EnviCor’s success is supported by its unwavering commitment to helping customers succeed. The company’s new Sikeston location will serve as its first in the Midwest.

“EnviCor is extremely excited about the opportunities presented to us with our expansion into Southeast Missouri,” said EnviCor Enterprises CEO Steve Arnold. “The additional capacity and distribution channels that the Sikeston location provides will allow us to take the next step in our growth plans. We look forward to assembling a great team and assisting them while they learn the business, execute, and maximize the potential that this expansion presents.”

“We're excited to welcome EnviCor Enterprises to our state,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We look forward to the positive impact that EnviCor will have in Sikeston and want to thank all of the partners that helped to make this project a reality.”

“EnviCor will be a wonderful addition to Sikeston’s business community,” said Marcie Lawson, President and CEO of the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corporation. “We are confident that our skilled workforce and centralized location will allow them to meet the increased demand for their products and lower distribution costs for their customers.”

For this expansion, EnviCor used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About EnviCor Enterprises, LLC

Steve Arnold founded EnviCor Enterprises in 2006 with two employees, a used machine, 20,000 square feet of space, two customers, and a desire to build the best rotational molding operation in the southeast. Since that time, EnviCor has grown more than 30 percent per year on average. What has not changed is that every day, EnviCor employees come to work with the goal of continuing to improve and be the best rotomolder in the Southeast. Today, EnviCor partners with over 25 customers to deliver high-quality rotationally molded parts. The company services customers in the agriculture, furniture, recreation, petroleum, industrial and water industries, as well as many others.

Learn more about EnviCor at envicor.com.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.

Learn more about Missouri Works.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.