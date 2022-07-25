Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,837 in the last 365 days.

Community Bankers Association of Kansas Endorses RESULTS Technology

Community Bankers Association of Kansas Logo

Results Technology Logo

Endorsement will help Kansas banks reduce risks and achieve operational efficiency.

I personally evaluated RESULTS and came to the conclusion that they are a great fit for our CBA members. Their in-depth knowledge of FFIEC regulations and cybersecurity make them the perfect choice.”
— Shawn Mitchell, President and CEO of CBA.
OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Bankers Association of Kansas (CBA) has announced the endorsement of RESULTS Technology to promote technology services specifically designed for Community Banks. CBA is the leading advocate for the community banking industry in Kansas and endorses vendors who support their mission to “enhance the profitability of community banks by providing quality products and services.”

RESULTS Technology is a family-owned Kansas company which specializes in providing IT infrastructure, compliance and cybersecurity services to the banking industry.

The selection comes after a rigorous vetting process by the Board of Directors of CBA that included competition from numerous other IT providers from across the nation. RESULTS’ endorsement was awarded because of their expertise in FFIEC technology compliance and cybersecurity and their dedication to and familiarity with small town banks.

“I personally evaluated RESULTS and came to the conclusion that they are a great fit for our CBA members. Their in-depth knowledge of FFIEC regulations and their commitment to cybersecurity make them a great addition to our list of endorsed vendors,” said Shawn Mitchell, President and CEO of CBA.

“This endorsement is a full-circle moment for us. Our founder, John French, was involved in the development of banking technology for decades. He loved everything about the community bank industry and would be so excited about this partnership,” said Kurt Huffman, President of RESULTS Technology. “Most of our RESULTS team members grew up in small towns and know community banks first-hand.”

About RESULTS Technology
RESULTS Technology is an award-winning provider of managed IT infrastructure, compliance & cybersecurity services to the community banking industry.

RESULTS Technology is owned by the John French family. John French was the former owner of Bankline, a bank service organization that provided data processing services to the banking industry in the 1980s. Bankline is now part of FIS.

In addition to the endorsement from the Community Bankers Association of Kansas, RESULTS has also been endorsed by core providers Data Center, Inc (DCI) and Automated Systems, Inc. (ASI).

About CBA
Founded in 1978, CBA represents Kansas community banks located in small rural and urban areas across Kansas. CBA collectively creates value for Kansas community banks through advocacy, education, and services for the benefit of their customers and the communities that they serve.

Darla Liebl
RESULTS Technology, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

RESULTS Technology Community Bank IT Solutions

You just read:

Community Bankers Association of Kansas Endorses RESULTS Technology

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.