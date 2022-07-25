Community Bankers Association of Kansas Endorses RESULTS Technology
Endorsement will help Kansas banks reduce risks and achieve operational efficiency.
I personally evaluated RESULTS and came to the conclusion that they are a great fit for our CBA members. Their in-depth knowledge of FFIEC regulations and cybersecurity make them the perfect choice.”OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Bankers Association of Kansas (CBA) has announced the endorsement of RESULTS Technology to promote technology services specifically designed for Community Banks. CBA is the leading advocate for the community banking industry in Kansas and endorses vendors who support their mission to “enhance the profitability of community banks by providing quality products and services.”
— Shawn Mitchell, President and CEO of CBA.
RESULTS Technology is a family-owned Kansas company which specializes in providing IT infrastructure, compliance and cybersecurity services to the banking industry.
The selection comes after a rigorous vetting process by the Board of Directors of CBA that included competition from numerous other IT providers from across the nation. RESULTS’ endorsement was awarded because of their expertise in FFIEC technology compliance and cybersecurity and their dedication to and familiarity with small town banks.
“I personally evaluated RESULTS and came to the conclusion that they are a great fit for our CBA members. Their in-depth knowledge of FFIEC regulations and their commitment to cybersecurity make them a great addition to our list of endorsed vendors,” said Shawn Mitchell, President and CEO of CBA.
“This endorsement is a full-circle moment for us. Our founder, John French, was involved in the development of banking technology for decades. He loved everything about the community bank industry and would be so excited about this partnership,” said Kurt Huffman, President of RESULTS Technology. “Most of our RESULTS team members grew up in small towns and know community banks first-hand.”
About RESULTS Technology
RESULTS Technology is an award-winning provider of managed IT infrastructure, compliance & cybersecurity services to the community banking industry.
RESULTS Technology is owned by the John French family. John French was the former owner of Bankline, a bank service organization that provided data processing services to the banking industry in the 1980s. Bankline is now part of FIS.
In addition to the endorsement from the Community Bankers Association of Kansas, RESULTS has also been endorsed by core providers Data Center, Inc (DCI) and Automated Systems, Inc. (ASI).
About CBA
Founded in 1978, CBA represents Kansas community banks located in small rural and urban areas across Kansas. CBA collectively creates value for Kansas community banks through advocacy, education, and services for the benefit of their customers and the communities that they serve.
Darla Liebl
RESULTS Technology, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
RESULTS Technology Community Bank IT Solutions