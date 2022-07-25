New Restaurant, Nolan's, Open Inside Illinois Beach State Park
The new restaurant, Nolan's, is located inside the recently renovated Illinois Beach Hotel.ZION, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nolan’s Restaurant at the Illinois Beach Hotel officially opened on July 5th, 2022, and is already getting great reviews.
Open to the public, Nolan’s offers a full menu for lunch and dinner. The dinner menu features some locally sourced products and includes items such as: Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Nolan’s Signature Cranberry Kale Salad, Salmon, Chicago Stockyard Ribeye, Michigan Whitefish Pomodoro, pastas, chops, and more. The lunch menu features burgers, a Wisconsin Brat, Nolan’s Famous Fish Tacos, and a wide variety of salads and sandwiches. Full menus can be found at www.illinoisbeachhotel.com/dining.
Nolan’s Restaurant is open to the public and offers lunch and dinner daily. Breakfast will be added in the next several weeks. “We are thrilled about the opportunity to reopen the Illinois Beach Hotel and its new restaurant Nolan’s,” said VP of Marketing, Amy Trimble. “Our desire is to support and enhance the community by bringing back events such as Sunday and Holiday Brunches, as well as offering a few new and interesting dining and entertainment concepts. We want folks to know our hospitality extends beyond just our out-of-town guests, and that we are grateful to be able to serve the local community as a whole”.
Reservations can be made by calling 224-259-2600. Walk-ins are welcome. Lunch and Dinner are being served from 11am to 8pm daily indoors or out on the patio overlooking the lake.
Facebook Reviews:
“Had the pleasure of meeting Jenny at Nolan’s restaurant. She was gracious to fill us in on what’s been happening at what I call a “hidden gem”. She made us feel very welcomed along with Liz our server. Food was great, fresh, and decent portion sizes. We will be back and look forward to trying more items on the menu!” – Lynn I.
“Delicious & Fresh food. Large portions. Great menu choices, from burgers to fresh fish. Shareable appetizers. Hidden gem!”- Donna C.
The Illinois Beach Hotel as well as Starved Rock Lodge and White Pines Lodge are all proud properties of ExplorUS (previously Ortega National Parks).
ExplorUS is a hospitality management company with over 50 properties across the United States. If you are interested in working for the Illinois Beach Hotel or another property within the ExplorUS family, please go to: www.goExplorUs.com
Visit our website illinoisbeachhotel.com for updated information, menus, and hours. Illinois Beach Hotel re-opened and is inviting you back to the beach.
