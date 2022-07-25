TAG MultiMedia CTO Now Certified ‘Conversational AI’ Expert

TAG MultiMedia--Making the internet work for you Christine Chubenko, Corporate Technology Officer, TAG MultiMedia Meet Christine Chubenko

Christine Chubenko leads the way in helping businesses use Artificial Intelligence

The Conversation Design certification is a perfect pairing of communication and artificial intelligence and the field where these skills are used is growing exponentially.” — Christine Chubenko

CLAWSON, MICHIGAN, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Chubenko, chief technology officer for TAG MultiMedia, recently completed certification with the Conversation Design Institute in conversational interfaces that helps small businesses utilize artificial intelligence for online interactions.

The Conversation Design Institute (CDI) is the world’s leading training and certification institute for designing for conversational interfaces. CDI’s proven workflow has been validated around the world and sets the standard for language-based interface content.

Companies like Google, Daimler, Adidas, KLM, Booking.com, and many more rely on these standards and continual development to further the technology and make it as humanized, responsive and affordable as possible. TAG MultiMedia now joins that group with an exciting yet practical approach to this emerging space with conversational AI Avatars (CAI-Avatars), which engage visitors in a friendly, informative, service-to-sale conversation in real time.

Creating a brand experience through language nuances and proper content is a skill reserved for an elite group of global specialists. With Chubenko’s certification, proprietors can turn to TAG MultiMedia when they need solutions in online commerce and brick and mortar challenges.

“I’ve always loved language and communication. I believe communication is the main ingredient to any kind of success, business or personal,” says Chubenko. “The Conversation Design certification is a perfect pairing of communication and artificial intelligence and the field where these skills are used is growing exponentially.”

“Christine has a long history of artificial intelligence applications and has found her niche helping small businesses make sense of this technology,” explained TAG President, Michelle Armstrong. “She continues to invest in state-of-the-art software and we are lucky to have such a dedicated professional on our team.”

Among some of the other CAI Avatar functionality are Machine-Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP). Once the qualified custom content is designed, the client receives a unique code specific to its business to be placed on a website. The code enables users to collect, organize, analyze, edit and automate data.

ABOUT TAG MultiMedia: An ad-tech agency in Clawson, Michigan TAG MultiMedia works with local talent to bring innovative marketing to both brick and mortar and remote businesses alike. Contact them at 248-571-4991 or by email at info@TAGMultiMedia.net.