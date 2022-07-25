# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 1

07-20-22

Trooper Steven Mahon responded to a catalytic converter theft that occurred in Hancock. Investigation continues.

Trooper Keith York arrested Robert McKenna (62) of Florida when he was found to be in violation of a protection order by traveling with the protected person across the border at the Calais port of entry.

07-21-22

Trooper Keith York responded to a complaint where Gregory Antil (56) of Machias assaulted Machiasport Clam Warden Gerald Crispino when Crispino issued him a summons for clamming without a license. Antil was arrested for Assault.

07-21-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer received a report from Princeton that someone stole a skill saw and a Sawzall from a garage sometime in the last month.

07-22-22

Trooper Einar Mattson arrested Nathaniel Isaacson (29) of Fletchers Landing for Operating Under the Influence after receiving a traffic complaint on the operation of the vehicle operated by Nathaniel Isaacson. The vehicle was stopped on route 179 in Waltham. Sergeant Ryan assisted.

07-23-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer responded to a rollover crash on the River Road in Calais. The driver Leo Davis (27) of Eastport was transported to the Calais Hospital. Trooper Kim Sawyer, suspects Operating Under the Influence and brought a blood kit to the ER, but they were unable to get a second IV. Trooper Kim Sawyer gave the ER a preservation letter and will write a warrant.

Trooper Jarid Leonard arrested Ricky Palmeter (52) of Calais after he was found Violating his Conditions of Release.