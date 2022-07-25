Nebraska State Justice Administration Building Named for Chief Standing Bear

Under LR271 introduced by Senators Tom Brewer and Patty Pansing-Brooks this past legislative session, the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation offices at 521 South 14th Street were officially commissioned as the Chief Standing Bear Justice Administration building. The July 21, 2022, ceremony included an invocation, the tribal flag song, the pledge of allegiance, remarks by tribal and state dignitaries, and ended with the Standing Bear Song.

“Chief Standing Bear’s significant contribution to the principle of equal justice under the law, his endurance of immeasurable hardship to win the right to equal justice under the law for himself and other indigenous people, is deserving of this historic recognition,” Jason Jackson, Director of the Department of Administrative Services said during legislative testimony earlier this year. “It is also a fitting tribute to his legacy of fighting for justice that the building that bears his name should be the home of judicial administration in the state.”

The building exclusively houses offices of members of the Judicial Branch. Offices located in the building include the Operations Division, Information Technology, Probation Services for Juveniles and Adults, Finance Division, Problem-Solving Courts, and Office of Dispute Resolution through the Court Services Division. The building stands directly west of the State Capitol.

“Naming this Nebraska State Justice Administration building after Chief Standing Bear is the perfect way to honor his courage and to remind everyone who enters the building of our highest principles and of the watchfulness and courage needed to ensure that we live by them,” noted Judi gaiashkibos, Director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs during legislative testimony. “In the long history of our state, I can think of no one who better represents the core values of the good people of Nebraska than Chief Standing Bear. Honor, integrity, generosity, hard work, love for family, concern for neighbors, love for the land, and a desire to be free.”

