Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,787 in the last 365 days.

Sheet Music Direct Expands Catalog to Over 1.6 Million Arrangements

Sheet Music Direct Now Has Over 1.6 Million Arrangements Available

Sheet Music Direct Now Has Over 1.6 Million Arrangements Available

Arrangements Include 500,000 New Unique Self-Published Titles

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheet Music Direct (www.sheetmusicdirect.com), the online sheet music service powered by the world’s largest sheet music publisher, Hal Leonard, today announced it has surpassed 1.6 million instantly-available sheet music arrangements in its digital sheet music catalog.

The accelerated growth of the catalog has been bolstered by the recent integration of Sheet Music Direct with Hal Leonard’s self-publishing platform, ArrangeMe, which has added an additional half million unique arrangements and compositions to its increasingly-expansive catalog.

This continued expansion of their catalog, combined with their popular unlimited streaming sheet music service, Sheet Music Direct PASS, and highly-rated mobile apps further solidifies Sheet Music Direct as the leading online provider of sheet music for all instruments, genres, skill levels, and ensemble types.

"Our goal is to create unparalleled access to the undisputed largest digital sheet music library in the world, for all musicians, beginners to pros," said Hal Leonard VP Digital & eCommerce, Chris Koszuta. "The addition of ArrangeMe titles expands not only the breadth of songs available but also the variety of formats, instrumentations, and styles."

To best serve the varying needs of singers, musicians, bands, orchestras, and choirs, arrangements from the Sheet Music Direct catalog is available as a la carte downloads, with the option to print, or as part of Sheet Music Direct’s PASS unlimited sheet music streaming platform.

Sheet Music Direct is available online at www.sheetmusicdirect.com.

Trish Dulka
Hal Leonard LLC
+1 414-479-8412
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Sheet Music Direct Expands Catalog to Over 1.6 Million Arrangements

Distribution channels: Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.