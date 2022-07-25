Sheet Music Direct Expands Catalog to Over 1.6 Million Arrangements
Arrangements Include 500,000 New Unique Self-Published TitlesMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheet Music Direct (www.sheetmusicdirect.com), the online sheet music service powered by the world’s largest sheet music publisher, Hal Leonard, today announced it has surpassed 1.6 million instantly-available sheet music arrangements in its digital sheet music catalog.
The accelerated growth of the catalog has been bolstered by the recent integration of Sheet Music Direct with Hal Leonard’s self-publishing platform, ArrangeMe, which has added an additional half million unique arrangements and compositions to its increasingly-expansive catalog.
This continued expansion of their catalog, combined with their popular unlimited streaming sheet music service, Sheet Music Direct PASS, and highly-rated mobile apps further solidifies Sheet Music Direct as the leading online provider of sheet music for all instruments, genres, skill levels, and ensemble types.
"Our goal is to create unparalleled access to the undisputed largest digital sheet music library in the world, for all musicians, beginners to pros," said Hal Leonard VP Digital & eCommerce, Chris Koszuta. "The addition of ArrangeMe titles expands not only the breadth of songs available but also the variety of formats, instrumentations, and styles."
To best serve the varying needs of singers, musicians, bands, orchestras, and choirs, arrangements from the Sheet Music Direct catalog is available as a la carte downloads, with the option to print, or as part of Sheet Music Direct’s PASS unlimited sheet music streaming platform.
Sheet Music Direct is available online at www.sheetmusicdirect.com.
Trish Dulka
Hal Leonard LLC
+1 414-479-8412
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other