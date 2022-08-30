Electrifying the Economy: New Technology Investments Transform the Power Grid

The large, heavy-duty workstation shown above was manufactured for an industrial facility, but it could also feel right at home in a modern office environment. Formaspace manufactured the custom workbench shown above for one of the largest high-tech companies on the West Coast. It features built-in ESD protection to reduce the risk of damaging sensitive electronic equipment.

Join us as we take a deep dive into the transformational changes to the industrial landscape that will unfold in the coming decade.

Vehicle manufacturers are convinced that the future is electric – even Toyota has abandoned its longstanding strategy of hydrogen powered vehicles in favor of a shift into EV production plans.” — Formaspace