Monday, July 25

Seattle heat wave on the way; here’s how to prepare

High temperatures are on the way and an excessive heat advisory has been issued for the Puget Sound region from noon Tuesday through 10 p.m. on Friday. Monday’s high is expected to be around 82 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the warmest days with a predicted high of 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle forecast. Thursday and Friday are forecast to reach 89 and 88, respectively. By Saturday and Sunday, we should be back down to 80 or 81. Just as telling as the daily high temperatures, however, are the expected overnight low temperatures, which are expected to be much higher than our normal night lows. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Kori Suzuki)

Previously incarcerated people struggle to find jobs in Washington

Trauma and the stigma of prison create barriers for those who are trying to reenter society and atone for past mistakes. “One of the biggest barriers is how they view themselves,” Cawthon said at the symposium. “If they can have cyclical support … that is where we can step up and engage with people who have been incarcerated and create a path for them to be successful.” One example of a path is the Graduated Reentry program (GRE), which was approved by Washington state lawmakers in 2018 and later expanded in 2021. The program provides structured supervision for incarcerated people who can serve the remainder of their sentences while transitioning into the community permanently. The state reports 78 percent of participants have successfully completed the program. Continue reading at Auburn Reporter. (Andy Hobbs)

She survived a forced sterilization. She fears more could occur post-Roe.

Elaine Riddick was 13 years old when she says she was raped by a neighbor in Winfall, N.C. Nine months later, in 1968, she was involuntarily sterilized in the hospital while delivering her first and only child. “I had no idea,” she told The Washington Post, adding that she didn’t find out about the operation until five years later, at age 19, after she had married and hoped to have more children. The doctors “butchered” her — cutting, tying and cauterizing her fallopian tubes — she said she was told when she learned of her sterilization during a medical examination. Riddick, who is now 68 and lives in Marietta, Ga., is one of tens of thousands of survivors of forced sterilization in the 20th century — a disproportionate share of them Black, like Riddick. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Tami Chappell)

Associated Press

Heat wave to slam into US Pacific Northwest, linger for days

Alaska has seen plenty of wildfires. Just not like this.

Auburn Reporter

Bellingham Herald

On the ‘back end of this pandemic,’ here’s who is keeping Whatcom’s hospital busy

Catholic hospitals’ growth impacts reproductive health care

Capital Press

All sides declare victory in Washington logging ruling

Columbian

Editorial: In Our View: Districts show investment in schools pays off

The Daily News

Free federal meal waivers expire, leaving Lower Columbia school districts to find other ways to provide food

Heat wave to push temperatures to mid-90s through the week in Lower Columbia

Everett Herald

Community Transit plan: more frequent buses, new routes, ‘clean’ fuel

Built with 124 beds, Everett youth detention center down to 5 to 8 kids

‘Hate and bigotry’ lead to canceled Everett drag show, organizers say

Lynnwood man charged with racist threats at Buffalo mass shooting site

PUD fast-charging EV stations in Everett ready for drivers

Comment: Infrastructure act building equity for Americans, too

Comment: Our grid can save salmon and a green energy future

Comment: Month into abortion bans, is this what was intended?

High Country News

A new proposal to ensure fire protection for all

Indian Country Today

Papal Visit: Pope takes first step toward apology

Gaps hinder police response to Indigenous cases

Justice lags for Indigenous survivors of violence

News Tribune

This Pierce County clinic treats pregnant people with substance use disorders. Here’s how

Tacoma came together 30 years ago to stop a deadly crime wave. Can we do it again?

Olympian

South Sound cooling centers set to open as region prepares for soaring temperatures

Voters will decide in November whether to expand the Thurston County Board

Puget Sound Business Journal

How manufactured homes could help solve affordable housing crisis

As construction restarts, huge Seattle condo project pivots to rentals

Seattle Times

Electrify Expo gives Seattleites a taste of electric transportation

How schools in Seattle are being affected by dwindling enrollment

One month after Supreme Court’s Roe ruling, over half of states have banned or moved to limit abortions

Can a new encampment strategy get people housed permanently? Two Seattle campers find different answers

FYI Guy: How many WA residents are immigrants or have at least one parent who is?

Skagit Valley Herald

A constant struggle — Small businesses overcome inflation, staff shortages

Tri-City Herald

‘A lot of infection.’ COVID level high in Tri-Cities. Thousands must wear masks

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Army Corps seeks comments on dredging parts of the Lower Snake River

Washington Post

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency as infections soar

Second coronavirus booster shots for people under 50 on hold amid drive to speed up new vaccine

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima County hospitals faring OK amid statewide capacity crisis

Should utility accounts be held by tenants or property owners? Yakima Council debates the question

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Parkland community remembers 13-year-old cyclist hit and killed; family calling for change

Washington’s E-DUI law reaches 5th anniversary as patrols increase

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Preparations underway for western Washington heat wave this week

King County hoping to close heat disparity gap in low-income areas

Lynnwood man arrested for making violent threats toward Black, Hispanic communities across country

Wildfire near Chelan now 100% contained

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Washington State Ferries address line cutting during busy summer season

KXLY (ABC)

Gas prices average below $5 a gallon in Spokane County

New WA program gives low-income renters access to A/C

Q13 TV (FOX)

Staying cool during Seattle’s hottest days of the year: Tips, cooling centers & pet safety

MyNorthwest

North Sound man charged with hate crime after multiple robberies at Asian-owned spas

WA honoring J. P. Patches with new, limited-edition license plate

Three construction workers fired over incident with noose, police investigating hate crime

COVID-19 reinfections on the rise as officials call for a new booster

Near-record inflation sees demand at Snohomish County’s food banks outpace mid-pandemic levels

WA Supreme Court rules on multiple benefits of trust lands

West Seattle Blog

‘Not as bad’ summer discussed @ Alki Community Council

CORONAVIRUS: Newest West Seattle, countywide numbers and trends