Monday, July 25
Seattle heat wave on the way; here’s how to prepare
High temperatures are on the way and an excessive heat advisory has been issued for the Puget Sound region from noon Tuesday through 10 p.m. on Friday. Monday’s high is expected to be around 82 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the warmest days with a predicted high of 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle forecast. Thursday and Friday are forecast to reach 89 and 88, respectively. By Saturday and Sunday, we should be back down to 80 or 81. Just as telling as the daily high temperatures, however, are the expected overnight low temperatures, which are expected to be much higher than our normal night lows. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Kori Suzuki)
Previously incarcerated people struggle to find jobs in Washington
Trauma and the stigma of prison create barriers for those who are trying to reenter society and atone for past mistakes. “One of the biggest barriers is how they view themselves,” Cawthon said at the symposium. “If they can have cyclical support … that is where we can step up and engage with people who have been incarcerated and create a path for them to be successful.” One example of a path is the Graduated Reentry program (GRE), which was approved by Washington state lawmakers in 2018 and later expanded in 2021. The program provides structured supervision for incarcerated people who can serve the remainder of their sentences while transitioning into the community permanently. The state reports 78 percent of participants have successfully completed the program. Continue reading at Auburn Reporter. (Andy Hobbs)
She survived a forced sterilization. She fears more could occur post-Roe.
Elaine Riddick was 13 years old when she says she was raped by a neighbor in Winfall, N.C. Nine months later, in 1968, she was involuntarily sterilized in the hospital while delivering her first and only child. “I had no idea,” she told The Washington Post, adding that she didn’t find out about the operation until five years later, at age 19, after she had married and hoped to have more children. The doctors “butchered” her — cutting, tying and cauterizing her fallopian tubes — she said she was told when she learned of her sterilization during a medical examination. Riddick, who is now 68 and lives in Marietta, Ga., is one of tens of thousands of survivors of forced sterilization in the 20th century — a disproportionate share of them Black, like Riddick. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Tami Chappell)
Associated Press
Heat wave to slam into US Pacific Northwest, linger for days
Alaska has seen plenty of wildfires. Just not like this.
Auburn Reporter
Previously incarcerated people struggle to find jobs in Washington
Bellingham Herald
On the ‘back end of this pandemic,’ here’s who is keeping Whatcom’s hospital busy
Catholic hospitals’ growth impacts reproductive health care
Capital Press
All sides declare victory in Washington logging ruling
Columbian
Editorial: In Our View: Districts show investment in schools pays off
The Daily News
Free federal meal waivers expire, leaving Lower Columbia school districts to find other ways to provide food
Heat wave to push temperatures to mid-90s through the week in Lower Columbia
Everett Herald
Community Transit plan: more frequent buses, new routes, ‘clean’ fuel
Built with 124 beds, Everett youth detention center down to 5 to 8 kids
‘Hate and bigotry’ lead to canceled Everett drag show, organizers say
Lynnwood man charged with racist threats at Buffalo mass shooting site
PUD fast-charging EV stations in Everett ready for drivers
Comment: Infrastructure act building equity for Americans, too
Comment: Our grid can save salmon and a green energy future
Comment: Month into abortion bans, is this what was intended?
High Country News
A new proposal to ensure fire protection for all
Indian Country Today
Papal Visit: Pope takes first step toward apology
Gaps hinder police response to Indigenous cases
Justice lags for Indigenous survivors of violence
News Tribune
This Pierce County clinic treats pregnant people with substance use disorders. Here’s how
Tacoma came together 30 years ago to stop a deadly crime wave. Can we do it again?
Olympian
South Sound cooling centers set to open as region prepares for soaring temperatures
Voters will decide in November whether to expand the Thurston County Board
Puget Sound Business Journal
How manufactured homes could help solve affordable housing crisis
As construction restarts, huge Seattle condo project pivots to rentals
Seattle Times
Electrify Expo gives Seattleites a taste of electric transportation
How schools in Seattle are being affected by dwindling enrollment
Seattle heat wave on the way; here’s how to prepare
One month after Supreme Court’s Roe ruling, over half of states have banned or moved to limit abortions
Can a new encampment strategy get people housed permanently? Two Seattle campers find different answers
FYI Guy: How many WA residents are immigrants or have at least one parent who is?
Skagit Valley Herald
A constant struggle — Small businesses overcome inflation, staff shortages
Tri-City Herald
‘A lot of infection.’ COVID level high in Tri-Cities. Thousands must wear masks
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Army Corps seeks comments on dredging parts of the Lower Snake River
Washington Post
WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency as infections soar
Second coronavirus booster shots for people under 50 on hold amid drive to speed up new vaccine
She survived a forced sterilization. She fears more could occur post-Roe.
Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima County hospitals faring OK amid statewide capacity crisis
Should utility accounts be held by tenants or property owners? Yakima Council debates the question
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Parkland community remembers 13-year-old cyclist hit and killed; family calling for change
Washington’s E-DUI law reaches 5th anniversary as patrols increase
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Preparations underway for western Washington heat wave this week
King County hoping to close heat disparity gap in low-income areas
Lynnwood man arrested for making violent threats toward Black, Hispanic communities across country
Wildfire near Chelan now 100% contained
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Washington State Ferries address line cutting during busy summer season
KXLY (ABC)
Gas prices average below $5 a gallon in Spokane County
New WA program gives low-income renters access to A/C
Q13 TV (FOX)
Staying cool during Seattle’s hottest days of the year: Tips, cooling centers & pet safety
MyNorthwest
North Sound man charged with hate crime after multiple robberies at Asian-owned spas
WA honoring J. P. Patches with new, limited-edition license plate
Three construction workers fired over incident with noose, police investigating hate crime
COVID-19 reinfections on the rise as officials call for a new booster
Near-record inflation sees demand at Snohomish County’s food banks outpace mid-pandemic levels
WA Supreme Court rules on multiple benefits of trust lands
West Seattle Blog
‘Not as bad’ summer discussed @ Alki Community Council
CORONAVIRUS: Newest West Seattle, countywide numbers and trends