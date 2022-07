July 25 - Five Candidates Qualify for General Election Ballot for RTD Board of Directors

Denver, July 25, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has announced that Troy Whitmore, a nonpartisan candidate for Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, District K, Vince Buzek, a nonpartisan candidate for Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, District J, Lynn Guissinger, a nonpartisan candidate for Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, District O, Harvest Thomas III, a nonpartisan candidate for Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, District K, and Erik Davidson, a nonpartisan candidate for Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, District I, have collected the required number of signatures to appear on the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot.

Candidates for RTD Board of Directors are required to collect 250 signatures in their district, a requirement outlined by 32-9-111, C.R.S. Mr. Whitmore submitted 377 valid signatures, Mr. Buzek submitted 345 valid signatures, Ms. Guissinger submitted 386 valid signatures, Mr. Thomas submitted 269 valid signatures, and Mr. Davidson submitted 373 valid signatures, each clearing the threshold to appear on the ballot.