Cycle Labs Expands Its Global Reach with netLogistiK Partnership

Delivering Repeatable and Cost-effective Test Automation Outcomes to Global Customers

We are excited to partner with netLogistiK in the relentless pursuit of solving customer problems and saving money.” — Josh Owen, Cycle Labs CEO and Co-Founder

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leading software and services company in the enterprise test automation space, and netLogistiK, the largest global reseller of Blue Yonder’s software, are pleased to announce their new strategic partnership to deliver repeatable and cost-effective test automation outcomes to customers globally.

As its newest partner, netLogistiK will resell, integrate, and implement Cycle Labs’ testing solutions and services.

“Working with a thought leader like Cycle Labs will help us better serve our supply chain customers by extending our team’s capabilities and allowing us to deploy supply chain solutions with a higher level of quality than is possible with manual testing alone,” said Scott Zickert, Managing Partner at netLogistiK. “Our partnership exemplifies our commitment to helping our customers reach the maximum potential of all their logistics processes from end to end.”

This partnership between Cycle Labs and netLogistiK was created with the sole focus of delivering repeatable and cost-effective solutions that can support, sustain, and positively impact logistics systems on a global scale.

“Software companies are moving towards a more rapid upgrade cycle and supply chain companies must embrace continuous change in order to scale and not fall behind,” said Josh Owen, Cycle Labs CEO and Co-founder. “We are excited to partner with netLogistiK in the relentless pursuit of solving customer problems and saving money.”

The collaboration between Cycle Labs and netLogistiK will strengthen both teams to help meet the global customers’ demand.



About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software and services company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and our team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle Test Automation platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit http://www.cyclelabs.io.

About netLogistiK

netLogistiK is a global company founded in 2000, with offices in North America, Latam, and EMEA, and with projects in +20 countries around the world, +15 years implementing Blue Yonder WMS and TMS, and experience within different verticals such as 3PL, retail, distribution, life science, food and beverage, and fashion. For more information, please visit https://www.netLogistiK.com/.

Media Contacts

Carlos Diaz

netLogistiK

carlos.diaz@netlogistik.com