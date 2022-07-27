Telewave.Io Will be at APCO 2022 in Anaheim, California
Learn About Our New RF Products and Newly Formed Professional Services GroupFREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telewave.io, a leading manufacturer of RF and microwave products for public safety, land mobile radio, and other radio communications services, will be attending APCO International’s Annual Conference and Expo in Anaheim, CA, August 7-10, 2022. This is the premier event for public safety professionals and enables visitors the opportunity to interact with the Telewave.io technical team to discuss and learn more about our end-to-end solutions for RF networks designed for public safety applications. These mission-critical networks require robust time-proven solutions, requirements that Telewave.io has met for the past 50 years. Furthering these efforts, Telewave.io is pleased to announce the availability of our new 44DL Broadband RF Wattmeter for analog or digital modulated power measurement and our specialized VHF/UHF PIM antenna-lab for outdoor and inbuilding network applications. APCO visitors will also learn more about our newly formed Professional Services Group, a group designed to provide enhanced antenna testing services and two-way RF Radio solutions.
“We look forward to being at APCO 2022 said, Dr Mo Shakouri President and CEO of Telewave.io, it provides us the opportunity to celebrate our 50th anniversary and meet with key personnel in the Public Safety community to share information about our new products and the enhanced services that can be offered with the formation of our Professional Services Group. APCO also provides us the opportunity to gain an updated perspective on current and future challenges faced by public safety network operators and service providers.”
About Telewave.io
Telewave.io designs and manufactures high quality products for RF and microwave networks. It serves wireless system operators, public safety providers, local and state governments, and federal agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fremont, California. Telewave.io strives to be the premier supplier of seamless interoperable communication systems that provide security and reliability in mission critical eco-systems for both commercial and military applications worldwide. Telewave.io products are used by more than 7,500 equipment and network manufacturers and government agencies throughout the world.
Doug Gray
Telewave.io
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn