UPDATE: Some DMV services remain temporarily offline due to mainframe outage

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced today that some services remain offline due to a system-wide mainframe outage. Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov to check the up-to-date alert box before they visit a regional office or try the online services portal.



The West Virginia Office of Technology (WVOT) is continuing work to resolve a mainframe outage and has retained assistance from third-party vendors, Park Place Technologies, IBM, and Ensono. The vendors are working around the clock to repair the Mainframe hardware.



An update will be provided when services resume.



For additional updates and information, please visit the DMV website.​​