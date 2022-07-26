Luxury Leather Goods Designer, Roger Ximenez is Excited to Announce New Colorways

Roger Ximenez is known for their premium leather products and these new colors are sure to be a hit with their discerning clientele.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roger Ximenez , a luxury bespoke designer offering premium custom leather products, is thrilled to announce new colorways for their leather goods. The brand has been offering handmade Italian leather goods for over 20 years and is well-known for their handmade Italian leather belts and accessories.They are now offering fresh and exciting colors for their products. In addition to the classic colors like Black, Brown and Tan, they will now be carrying luxury belts in Carolina Blue, Italian Calf, Whiskey Italian Calf, Tobacco Italian Calf, and Natural Vintage Italian Calf. The leather artisan is also bringing back the black mock gator colorway due to popular demand.Roger Ximenez's handmade leather goods are crafted using premium Italian leather and expert craftsmanship. The brand's artisanal products are crafted with premium materials and attention to detail that every discerning clientele can appreciate. The brand will continue to offer their handmade Italian leather goods in various colors and materials that will please any customer looking for a high-quality accessory that is both versatile and durable enough for everyday use. They are confident that these new colorways will appeal to even more customers looking for luxurious options that stand out from the crowd.About the Company:Roger Ximenez is the leading high-end leather designer in the United States. Their belts can be found in some of the finest men's boutique shops and exclusive golf clubs in the country. Using the highest quality materials in the world and decades of craftsmanship, they aim to provide our customers with the finest leather goods in the industry. Founded in 2009 by Roger Ximenez, a Master Leather Designer, the company produces high-quality custom-made leather belts. Roger Ximenez personally designs and manages every belt along the production process to ensure his life-long mission is realized. Roger studied in Offenbach, Germany where he began cultivating his expertise among the best leather craftsmen in the world. Since his arrival to Miami in 1980, he has continued to refine his methods, earning a reputation as one of today’s most respected leather artisans.