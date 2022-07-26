Simply Solar Takes A Top Spot on 2022 Top Solar Contractors List
Solar Power World has recognized their installation success by including Simply Solar on the 2022 Top Solar Contractors list!SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petaluma, CA, July 27th, 2022 — Despite concerns over supply chain interruptions and tariff investigations, the U.S. solar industry saw record solar and energy storage demand in 2021. Simply Solar can attest to this, having had one of its busiest years to date. Solar Power World has recognized their installation success by including Simply Solar on the 2022 Top Solar Contractors list!
The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by industry magazine Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial, and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services, markets, and states.
“The utility-scale solar market, of course, puts up huge installation numbers each year, but the majority of workers in the industry are constructing projects in the commercial and residential markets, which continue to break records,” said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. “Over 85% of the companies on the 2022 Top Solar Contractors List primarily work in the residential and commercial sectors, and they all reported closing out the last year in a positive light.”
According to data released by energy research firm Wood Mackenzie — before recent federal decisions to prevent additional tariffs on imported solar panels — the United States is expected to install 11 GW less than originally predicted in 2022, due to continued supply chain constraints, price increases and interconnection challenges. Still, a survey of the 2022 Top Solar Contractors class found that 59% predicted their business would increase in the next year, with only 9% assuming business would decrease.
Simply Solar currently has 95 employees, and installed 3,430.52 kW of solar power over the course of 2021. Since its founding in 2014, the company has installed an impressive 15.4 MW of solar power! The company continues to grow and expand into new markets, most recently extending Simply Solar into Sacramento, providing their quality, local touch to a wider audience.
“We are thrilled to have been included once again on the Top Solar Contractors list, and we look forward to another year of providing our customers with the highest quality support and services possible.”
About Solar Power World
Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.
