Simply Solar Partners With One Tree Planted In Sonoma Country Reforestation Project
SONOMA COUNTY, CA, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply Solar, a local Bay Area solar company announced earlier this month a partnership with 501(c)(3) nonprofit, One Tree Planted. The partnership goal is to support local reforestation efforts of areas affected by Northern California Wildfires in the past years. In celebration of Earth Month the organization's volunteer day will take place Friday, April 23 at the Sonoma Ecology Center.
“Working with One Tree Planted and the Sonoma Ecology Center is in line with the mission and values of Simply Solar”, said founder and CTO, Sean Green. “Many of our employees were impacted in some way by the Wildfires in California. Our organization is committed to sustainable practices, and we are happy to do what we can to revive and replenish the wildlife in our local communities.”
The objective of the Simply Solar community partnership with One Tree Planted is to work closely with the Sonoma Ecology Center's restoration sites in an important wildlife corridor along Sonoma Creek. The team will be helping to remove an invasive species of French Broom that impedes on the growth of recently planted trees. Reforestation is an essential step in moving towards a healthier planet. Many employees of the Solar Energy Provider were impacted by the recent fires in the Bay Area. The partnership with One Tree Planted was designed with community, climate, and the future in mind. Trees are essential to the health of our planet, biodiversity, and reducing the harmful effects of climate change. Reforestation is consistently identified by scientists as one of the top solutions to the climate crisis and the trees planted as part of this initiative will support California’s Sustainable Development Goals.
Simply Solar’s goal is to encourage a holistic approach to sustainability by working with non-profit partners across multiple industries. Their 2020-2021 volunteer activations included offering Green Energy Scholarships to three Petaluma High School Students, attending local community cleanup events, packaging food for distribution at Bay Area food banks, and providing financial support to Bay Area Veterans Network, Swords to Plowshares.
"It's fantastic to have the support of the Simply Solar team in this restoration activity for Earth Month! Managing invasive species isn't always top of mind when you think of helping the environment, but it's incredibly important for healthy ecosystems," said One Tree Planted's Canopy Director, Diana Chaplin.
To learn more about Simply Solar, visit www.simplysolarcalifornia.com
About Simply Solar
Simply Solar is an industry-leading solar installer in the San Francisco Bay Area with over 20-years of experience. As an organization that prioritizes sustainability, they incorporate community impact efforts, education, and innovation into their practices. Simply Solar is the only solar company to offer an exclusive 10-Point Guarantee delivering maximum value and the best return on a solar investment.
About One Tree Planted
One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org
Ashton Hethcote
“Working with One Tree Planted and the Sonoma Ecology Center is in line with the mission and values of Simply Solar”, said founder and CTO, Sean Green. “Many of our employees were impacted in some way by the Wildfires in California. Our organization is committed to sustainable practices, and we are happy to do what we can to revive and replenish the wildlife in our local communities.”
The objective of the Simply Solar community partnership with One Tree Planted is to work closely with the Sonoma Ecology Center's restoration sites in an important wildlife corridor along Sonoma Creek. The team will be helping to remove an invasive species of French Broom that impedes on the growth of recently planted trees. Reforestation is an essential step in moving towards a healthier planet. Many employees of the Solar Energy Provider were impacted by the recent fires in the Bay Area. The partnership with One Tree Planted was designed with community, climate, and the future in mind. Trees are essential to the health of our planet, biodiversity, and reducing the harmful effects of climate change. Reforestation is consistently identified by scientists as one of the top solutions to the climate crisis and the trees planted as part of this initiative will support California’s Sustainable Development Goals.
Simply Solar’s goal is to encourage a holistic approach to sustainability by working with non-profit partners across multiple industries. Their 2020-2021 volunteer activations included offering Green Energy Scholarships to three Petaluma High School Students, attending local community cleanup events, packaging food for distribution at Bay Area food banks, and providing financial support to Bay Area Veterans Network, Swords to Plowshares.
"It's fantastic to have the support of the Simply Solar team in this restoration activity for Earth Month! Managing invasive species isn't always top of mind when you think of helping the environment, but it's incredibly important for healthy ecosystems," said One Tree Planted's Canopy Director, Diana Chaplin.
To learn more about Simply Solar, visit www.simplysolarcalifornia.com
About Simply Solar
Simply Solar is an industry-leading solar installer in the San Francisco Bay Area with over 20-years of experience. As an organization that prioritizes sustainability, they incorporate community impact efforts, education, and innovation into their practices. Simply Solar is the only solar company to offer an exclusive 10-Point Guarantee delivering maximum value and the best return on a solar investment.
About One Tree Planted
One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org
Ashton Hethcote
Simply Solar
+1 707-285-7037
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn