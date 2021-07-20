Simply Solar Recognized as Top U.S. Solar Installation Company
Solar Power World Announces Top U.S. Solar ContractorsPETALUMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. solar industry is on the upswing, thanks to a pro-renewables presidential administration and increased concern over climate change. Simply Solar has had a front-row seat to this action, with business increasing over the last year. Solar Power World has recognized the company's installation success by awarding them a spot on the 2021 Top Solar Contractors list.
The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service, markets and states.
"Not even COVID-19 closures and slowdowns could prevent the solar industry from installing fantastic numbers last year," said Kelly Pickerel, Editor-in-Chief of Solar Power World. "The Solar Power World team is so glad to recognize over 400 companies on the 2021 Top Solar Contractors list that not only survived a pandemic but thrived in spite of it."
The U.S. solar industry grew 43% in 2020, installing more solar panels on homes, businesses and across the country than any other year on record. The residential market saw an 11% increase, which is remarkable considering the difficulties of maneuvering home solar projects through pandemic precautions.
The federal government passed a two-year extension on the solar investment tax credit (ITC) at the end of 2020, which will further accelerate solar adoption across all market segments. After installing 19.2 GW in 2020, research firm Wood Mackenzie expects the U.S. solar market to quadruple by 2030.
“At Simply Solar we strive to be educators and work daily to give California customers the best experience possible when adopting solar energy. We are thrilled to have sustained a growing business over 2020-2021 and look forward to guiding more customers towards a renewable future.” Sean Green, CTO Simply Solar
About Simply Solar
Simply Solar employs over 40 workers who installed 2847 kW of solar power in 2020. Since its founding in 2014, the company has installed 12 MW of solar.
As a community-driven, education-oriented and quality-obsessed solar provider, Simply Solar stands behind their work
with an unmatched 10-Point Guarantee. “We envision a world powered by renewable energy, saving California Homeowners money and empowering them to be energy independent by simplifying their solar journey.”
About Solar Power World
Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.
