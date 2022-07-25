Suspects Sought in an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 3800 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in the 3800 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:59 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects attempted to remove the victim from the vehicle and brandished a knife. The victim drove away from the suspects before they were able to take the vehicle. The victim sustained minor injuries and sought medical treatment on their own.

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.