Learn about MDC's canine unit at Ozark Empire Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Dogs can be a great tool for conservation-related work. That’s why the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) launched its canine unit earlier this year.

Get a chance to meet MDC’s canine unit team for the southwest part of the state at this year’s Ozark Empire Fair. Polk County Conservation Agent Corporal Susan Swem and her canine partner Astro, a yellow Labrador, will be giving programs at the MDC building on the west side of the Fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m. on these nights of the Fair:

Thursday, July 28

Friday, July 29

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Friday, Aug. 5

Corporal Swem will explain how Astro and the other members of MDC’s canine unit are being used by conservation agents across the state. She will also demonstrate Astro’s scent-detection skills in seek-and-find demonstrations around the MDC building.

Swem and Astro are one of five pairs of conservation agent handlers and dogs that make up MDC’s canine unit. All handlers and the dogs assigned to them had to complete a nine-week training program. One reason for this training is a legal one: The criminal justice system requires all canines used in any type of law enforcement to be trained and certified in their respective fields of expertise so any evidence they discover can stand up in a court case. This training also develops the skills of the dogs and strengthens the bonds between the conservation agent handlers and the dogs assigned to them.

MDC’s canine unit is not breaking new ground – 36 other states already have canine units as part of their fish and wildlife agencies. Studies have shown that one well-trained dog can save enforcement personnel approximately 800 staff-hours per year.

Learning about MDC’s canine unit is not the only conservation-related information people can get by the MDC building. The MDC building, located on the west side of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, will feature live fish, snakes, and an assortment of free information on Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife resources. The Ozark Empire Fair runs from July 28 through August 6. The MDC building will be open 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, the opening night of the Fair. MDC building hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for the remainder of the Fair.