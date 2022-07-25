The Edwin Mellen Press Releases book written by Dr. Edward Summers on Small City Economic Development

Front Book DOC Back Book

“Dr. Edward Summers, Founder of The Thinkubator developed a 6-point economic development framework for small cities.”

POUGHKEEPSIE, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poughkeepsie, New York: The Thinkubator, a Bronx-based innovation and workforce development nonprofit organization has announced that the Edwin Mellen Press, Lewiston, New York published a book written by Founder of The Thinkubator, Dr. Edward Summers. The book “The Economic Development of Small Cities: Two Case Studies,” inventories economic development strategies deployed by small cities across the United States. Based on the vast literature, Dr. Summers developed an economic development framework of successful economic development strategies deployed throughout the United States. The framework was tested by examining the city of Beacon, New York and the city of Poughkeepsie, New York over a 30 year period. “The publication of Dr. Summers’ book comes at a critical time where The Thinkubator involvement in the city of Poughkeepsie has intensified. We are in the process of working with local entities on a summer youth program, we’ve hosted public forums focused on the revitalization of the city of Poughkeepsie, have supported youth interns, and provided health and fitness programming at our satellite location on Main Street in the city of Poughkeepsie” said, Desiree Herrington, Executive Director of The Thinkubator.

“The Economic Development of Small Cities: Two Case Studies,” represents a critical way in which The Thinkubator fulfills its mission of education, research, and community. “The Think Tank at The Thinkubator will produce policy reports leveraging the economic development model described in the book,” said Executive Director Herrington. “We hope to utilize Founder Summers’ book to inspire the next generation of community activists in the city of Poughkeepsie and in the Bronx. We will use the book as a teaching tool to support our internship programs throughout The Thinkubator,” said Destiny Lee, Director of The Thinkubator Nutrition.

Edwin Mellen Press was founded in 1972 by Herbert W. Richardson. The Press is an international independent company and academic publishing house with editorial offices in Lewiston, New York. The press is a "non-subsidy academic publisher of books in the humanities and social sciences" releasing "Monographs, critical editions, collections, translations, revisionist studies, constructive essays, bibliographies, dictionaries, reference guides and dissertations''. Edwin Mellen Press first engaged Dr. Summers in 2013 at a political science conference where Summers discussed his idea of developing an economic development framework for small cities. After nine years in the making, the book has finally come to fruition. “We are proud of this publication written by Dr. Edward Summers. His work has already been utilized by communities throughout the United States. This is a great external validation of his expertise but also what is possible for young men of color who come from under-resourced communities and work hard to elevate themselves,” said The Thinkubator’s Board Chair Desiree Lee. Book can be purchased by contacting Edwin Mell Press at https://mellenpress.com/ or soon to be at one of The Thinkubator’s locations in the Bronx or Poughkeepsie.

Dr. Edward Summers, Founder of The Thinkubator received his B.A. in political science and Masters of Public Administration (MPA) from Marist College. Dr. Summers received a Masters of Philosophy (M.Phil) in urban and public policy and a Ph.D. in urban and public policy from The New School. Summers is a national intellectual and speaker on issues impacting higher education, neighborhood change, economic and community development, management, entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, leadership, and innovation. Dr. Summers has written several book chapters and articles in publications that range from Huffington Post, Poughkeepsie Journal to Blavity. Summers created the series “Stepping Away from the Brink,” published by Diverse issues in Higher Education.

About The Thinkubator

The Thinkubator is a Bronx-based innovation and workforce development nonprofit organization. We craft innovative strategies to complex local challenges that have global implications. The Thinkubator approaches our work with a racial and economic equity lens through three major areas: education, research, and community.

We bring power to youth voices through internships, consultancy, work-based learning experiences, jobs, academic advising, mental health and well and career counseling. We are working toward a more equitable, just, and inclusive world where young people from the Bronx and similar communities are trained, educated, and powered to bring their voice to business, organizational, societal, and world challenges.