The Thinkubator Launches Women Empowerment Event in the Bronx on May 14th

Thinkubator Logo The Thinkubator Cafe

Women play a critical role in the family unit. Empowering women empowers our youth

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thinkubator, a Bronx-based innovation and workforce development nonprofit organization announces the public launch of its “Women's Empowerment Program.” Started in Fall 2021 at The Thinkubator’s Poughkeepsie satellite office, The Thinkubator Nutrition, the Women’s Empowerment Program provides spaces, forums, and opportunities for women to gather, support each other, work on their potential business ideas, and figure out ways to best support their youth as they navigate life. The launch event will highlight women and youth who are making a difference in their community, raffles will be given out from local vendors, and The Thinkubator’s youth interns will be highlighted. Join The Thinkubator, The Thinkubator Cafe and Training Center, and The Thinkubator Nutrition and Training Center on May 14th from 3:00 - 7:30 p.m., to hear and learn from powerful women and youth who are leading the way for women in the 21st century. These women are not only talking the talk but they are walking the walk.

Women play critical roles in the household and workplace. They are often the main caregivers, the breadwinners, and the educators for the youth we serve. The Thinkubator recognizes the significance women play in ensuring that our youth are successful in their internships, completing school, and furthering their studies. We will showcase women and youth entrepreneurs who are making a difference in the local community and have found ways to economically empower themselves and families. “This event was inspired by the adversities and obstacles that have taken place in my life”, says Mrs. Desiree Herrington, Executive Director, The Thinkubator. “As a youth, my parents pushed me to pursue my dreams despite a number of tragic events that occurred during my teenage years. I’ve worked tremendously hard to become an independent, entrepreneurial woman”

Today, Desiree has opened two businesses in El Paso, Texas, and oversees The Thinkubator’s strategic direction and operations. She is a wife, mother, business owner, and nonprofit executive. She works daily with youth from The Thinkubator’s internship program teaching them about entrepreneurship and the meaning of innovation and creative thinking. The Women’s Empowerment Event will feature women, youth, and adults. Entrepreneurs Nyesha Davis and Samantha Williams, Financial Coaches at Save Your Money will be featured at the event. Their message to all attendees and women both young and older is “Don’t believe in a timeline. You are not behind, and you are not too late. Everything you want is within your reach. Once you claim it, it is en route just for you.” Women's voices will be heard on this day. It is time, time for us to give back to our communities, to women and to the world.” Desiree Lee-Summers, Chair of The Thinkubator’s Board of Directors stated “It is our duty, obligation, and privilege to share the courage of our panelists with our community and particularly our youth. Empowering the youth voice is a vital part of The Thinkubator’s mission. This event will amplify our youth, women, and our community.” The Thinkubator will showcase women entrepreneurs that are creating pathways for other women at The Thinkubator Cafe at 128 Alexander Avenue in the Bronx on May 14th at 3:00 p.m.

About The Thinkubator

The Thinkubator is a Bronx-based innovation and workforce development nonprofit organization. We craft innovative strategies to complex local challenges that have global implications. The Thinkubator approaches our work with a racial and economic equity lens through three major areas: education, research, and community.

The Thinkubator Education provides education, career, and work-based learning opportunities for young adults. We seek to prepare diverse, low-income youth from the Bronx and similar communities to succeed in the workplace and the world.

The Thinkubator Research conducts research, analysis and creates policy solutions to complex challenges. It leverages its data collection and strong analytical skill set to provide strategic consultancy to education, nonprofit, public, and private sectors.

The Thinkubator Community concentrates on the intersection of issues that inhibit communal growth, development, and productivity and tackles them head on with the communities we serve.

Collectively, The Thinkubator provides a systematic approach to workforce, economic and community development, educational attainment, and combating poverty.

The organization’s vision states that The Thinkubator aspires to a world where young people from the Bronx and similar communities are trained, educated, and powered to bring their voice to business, organizational, societal, and world challenges.