Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,278 in the last 365 days.

Atmospheric Plasma Solutions to Receive DoD Funding from the APFIT Program

APS Logo

APS Logo

APFIT aims to transition innovative technologies—with priority given to small businesses. APS will deploy its PlasmaBlast® surface preparation system.

"The award comes at just the right time for our entrepreneurial, small business to get innovative capabilities into the service member’ hands", comments Scott Meller, CEO of APS.”
— Scott Meller
CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu recently announced awards of their Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) program, selecting Atmospheric Plasma Solutions (APS) for their innovative PlasmaBlast® product. APS is based out of Cary, NC and develops unique solutions and products utilizing atmospheric plasma.

APFIT aims to expeditiously transition technologies—with priority given to those developed by small businesses and/or nontraditional defense contractors—from pilot programs, prototype projects, and research projects into production. APS was selected to begin deployment of its unique PlasmaBlast® system which is a precision surface preparation system for coating removal, cleaning, and adhesion promotion.

The system improves small-scale coating removal operations required for shipbuilding and naval maintenance. With legacy technologies—such as grinders, needle-guns, and hand tools—coating removal is time-consuming, poses potential hazards to maintainers’ health, and possible damage to the substrate. The PlasmaBlast® 7000-M system accelerates small-scale coating removal operations without these negative effects.

The field-deployable, portable unit, PlasmaBlast® , requires only compressed air and electricity to remove coatings, clean surfaces, and promote adhesion. It operates by generating a “cold” plasma beam to vaporize paints, sealants, and epoxies. The process converts a significant portion of the removed organic coating into water vapor and carbon dioxide, leaving a small volume of solids that can be safely collected with a vacuum. Testing coordinated by NAVSEA 05 documented that this method does not cause changes to the substrate metallurgy.

PlasmaBlast® complements, or replaces, abrasive blasting, laser, or water-jetting methods for DOD applications and has been proven to work above and below water. This system has been used effectively across a wide range of substrates, coating types, and removal conditions. Chemical-free, it is safer for maintainers, environmentally friendly, requires minimal containment/clean-up, and can significantly reduce job costs. It has wide market applications including industrial maintenance and remediation activities, civil structure inspection and corrosion prevention, electronic and semiconductor packaging, and medical coatings.

“We are honored to receive the award funding from the APFIT program which will accelerate deployment of our system into the hands of Navy personnel and enhance readiness and sustainment of our military. The award comes at just the right time for our entrepreneurial, small business to get innovative capabilities into the service member’ hands, comments Scott Meller, CEO of APS. “Our product will be deployed into all the public shipyards. Expansion is planned for transition across all branches of the DoD, into private shipyards and commercial industry.

Scott Meller
Atmospheric Plasma Solutions
+1 919-341-8325
email us here

You just read:

Atmospheric Plasma Solutions to Receive DoD Funding from the APFIT Program

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.