Michelle Oyola McGovern is Endorsed by Former Wellington Mayor Kathy Foster for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6
EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Oyola McGovern has been endorsed by Former Wellington Mayor Kathy Foster. Foster is encouraging voters to vote for Michelle Oyola McGovern in the upcoming election for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6. The Village of Wellington is the largest municipality within County Commission District 6.
“Like Michelle, I was a full-time working mom, a busy volunteer and ready to take the next step in my commitment to serving my community when I first ran for office. As a mom, business professional, long-time community volunteer and the face of Senator Bill Nelson’s office for many years, Michelle has unique knowledge of District 6 – our needs and our concerns. I know Michelle will use her voice and experience as the best County Commissioner for all of us. For example, as Vice-Chair of Wellington’s Education Committee, Michelle realized that the lowest performing students in our schools needed a little extra help. Michelle took the lead and worked with the Village to create the “Keely Spinelli Grants” which award every public school in Wellington a grant to help those students get that extra help. Those one-of-a-kind Grants are one of the reasons why our Wellington schools are some of the best in the county, AND why our property values remain high. It's that kind of vision, drive for results, and leadership we need on the County Commission right now. I’m voting for Michelle McGovern. I hope you will too,” stated Wellington’s Founding Mayor, Kathy Foster.
You can learn more about Michelle Oyola McGovern and her campaign for County Commission District 6 online at:
Website: www.VoteMichelleMcGovern.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/momcgovern
Instagram: www.Instagram.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
Michelle Oyola McGovern has over two decades of policy, governmental, and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast (first ever in the region by any FL U.S. Senator). Michelle's job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson's Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues.
Michelle also currently serves - or has served – with numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and first President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President's Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle was most recently Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, and Chairperson of its Mayor’s Ball, and she is the Chairwoman of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts on behalf of Palm Beach County women and girls.
Michelle is a proud mom to two daughters and wife to John, Councilman for the Village of Wellington. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family; she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her own way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington, Palm Beach County, FL.
Jonathan Cooper
“Like Michelle, I was a full-time working mom, a busy volunteer and ready to take the next step in my commitment to serving my community when I first ran for office. As a mom, business professional, long-time community volunteer and the face of Senator Bill Nelson’s office for many years, Michelle has unique knowledge of District 6 – our needs and our concerns. I know Michelle will use her voice and experience as the best County Commissioner for all of us. For example, as Vice-Chair of Wellington’s Education Committee, Michelle realized that the lowest performing students in our schools needed a little extra help. Michelle took the lead and worked with the Village to create the “Keely Spinelli Grants” which award every public school in Wellington a grant to help those students get that extra help. Those one-of-a-kind Grants are one of the reasons why our Wellington schools are some of the best in the county, AND why our property values remain high. It's that kind of vision, drive for results, and leadership we need on the County Commission right now. I’m voting for Michelle McGovern. I hope you will too,” stated Wellington’s Founding Mayor, Kathy Foster.
You can learn more about Michelle Oyola McGovern and her campaign for County Commission District 6 online at:
Website: www.VoteMichelleMcGovern.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/momcgovern
Instagram: www.Instagram.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
Michelle Oyola McGovern has over two decades of policy, governmental, and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast (first ever in the region by any FL U.S. Senator). Michelle's job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson's Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues.
Michelle also currently serves - or has served – with numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and first President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President's Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle was most recently Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, and Chairperson of its Mayor’s Ball, and she is the Chairwoman of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts on behalf of Palm Beach County women and girls.
Michelle is a proud mom to two daughters and wife to John, Councilman for the Village of Wellington. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family; she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her own way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington, Palm Beach County, FL.
Jonathan Cooper
Michelle Oyola McGovern Campaign
email us here