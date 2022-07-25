Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,687 in the last 365 days.

Michael Levitis Extending Service With Alpha PR Pro Video Content and PR

Michael Levitis Radio Show

Michael Levitis Radio Show

Famous radio show host, Michael Levitis, has launched a new venture Alpha PR Pro to boost businesses through powerful video content and PR.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founder of JurisQ Legal Network, a Content Production and PR services company for attorneys, Michael Levitis, has launched a new venture, Alpha PR Pro. It is a powerful platform that extends the spectrum of his PR services for other business owners and professionals.

Michael is popular for his radio show, The Michael Levitis Show on Radio Freedom FM 104.7. In this show, he usually discusses the critical and crucial business and politics-related issues affecting New York.

Earlier, Michael launched his website JurisQ Legal Network, which served the PR needs of attorneys and gained a massive response across various online mediums.

Now, after a short time, Michael Levitis is tracking around the market again with his new venture, Alpha PR Pro. It is a video content production company and a PR company that targets all businesses including doctors, accountants, real estate brokers, car leasing companies, etc.

With his new venture, Michael Levitis will be promoting business owners by hosting interviews with them. The Alpha PR Pro will offer a platform for business owners to express themselves and educate the public through their expertise.

Along with the video interviews, Alpha PR Pro will also offer clients media coverage, which is one of the most beneficial things for business.

“When you see your brand in the newspaper or magazine with the media coverage services offered by Alpha PR Pro, that will play a big role in improving the recognition of your business in the market.” - says Michael Levitis.

To simplify the concept, Michael is focusing on helping businesses in producing powerful video content that is the highest-rated form of content across all the platforms, including Google, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

Michael Levitis has planned a new tool for business owners with Alpha PR Pro allowing them to produce high-quality video interviews including details regarding your business, frequently asked questions, etc.

You can contact Michael Levitis for PR Video Content and subscribe to his Youtube channel to find more information about PR video content production.

michael levitis
JurisQ
+1 929-249-4130
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Why Michael Levitis Launched Alpha PR Pro?

You just read:

Michael Levitis Extending Service With Alpha PR Pro Video Content and PR

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.