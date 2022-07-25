Michael Levitis Extending Service With Alpha PR Pro Video Content and PR
Famous radio show host, Michael Levitis, has launched a new venture Alpha PR Pro to boost businesses through powerful video content and PR.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founder of JurisQ Legal Network, a Content Production and PR services company for attorneys, Michael Levitis, has launched a new venture, Alpha PR Pro. It is a powerful platform that extends the spectrum of his PR services for other business owners and professionals.
Michael is popular for his radio show, The Michael Levitis Show on Radio Freedom FM 104.7. In this show, he usually discusses the critical and crucial business and politics-related issues affecting New York.
Earlier, Michael launched his website JurisQ Legal Network, which served the PR needs of attorneys and gained a massive response across various online mediums.
Now, after a short time, Michael Levitis is tracking around the market again with his new venture, Alpha PR Pro. It is a video content production company and a PR company that targets all businesses including doctors, accountants, real estate brokers, car leasing companies, etc.
With his new venture, Michael Levitis will be promoting business owners by hosting interviews with them. The Alpha PR Pro will offer a platform for business owners to express themselves and educate the public through their expertise.
Along with the video interviews, Alpha PR Pro will also offer clients media coverage, which is one of the most beneficial things for business.
“When you see your brand in the newspaper or magazine with the media coverage services offered by Alpha PR Pro, that will play a big role in improving the recognition of your business in the market.” - says Michael Levitis.
To simplify the concept, Michael is focusing on helping businesses in producing powerful video content that is the highest-rated form of content across all the platforms, including Google, Facebook, and other social media platforms.
Michael Levitis has planned a new tool for business owners with Alpha PR Pro allowing them to produce high-quality video interviews including details regarding your business, frequently asked questions, etc.
You can contact Michael Levitis for PR Video Content and subscribe to his Youtube channel to find more information about PR video content production.
michael levitis
JurisQ
+1 929-249-4130
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Why Michael Levitis Launched Alpha PR Pro?