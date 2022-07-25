Submit Release
South Travis Street Bridge Grayson County

PARIS — Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a project to replace the South Travis Street bridge at Post Oak Creek in Sherman, Texas, is set to begin Aug. 1, 2022.

The contractor, IBCTX LLC, Lake Dallas, Texas, was granted 160 working days to complete this project valued at more than $3 million. The target completion date of this project is June 2023.

The contractor will demolish the existing bridge and construct a new bridge and bridge approaches at this location. During construction the roadway will be reduced to a single lane, with signal lights controlling traffic during all phases of this project, officials said.

Those who frequent this location to look for fossils and shark teeth are asked to keep their distance from the work zone area and construction equipment at all times, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

