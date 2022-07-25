Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Athens
Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Belmont
Pease-Colerain Fire District #1
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Shadyside Park District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Butler
Fairfield Township Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Clermont
City of Milford
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Clinton
Washington Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Columbiana
Perry Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Unity Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Crawford
City of Bucyrus
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Polk Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Cuyahoga
City of Lakewood
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
City of Westlake
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
City of Westlake Landfill
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Fairfield
Village of Rushville
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Fayette
Miami Trace Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Franklin
County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Geauga
Newbury Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Greene
Wright-Patterson Regional Council of Governments
10/29/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Hamilton
Colerain Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District VI - McAlister's
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Hancock
Hancock County
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Harrison
Franklin Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Freeport
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
Napoleon/Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Holmes
Clark Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Licking
Licking Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Lorain
City of Avon
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Mahoning
Berlin Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Canfield Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Medina
Black River Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Meigs
Lebanon Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Miami
Piqua Improvement Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Montgomery
Montgomery County Community Improvement District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Portage
Portage County Soil and Water Conservation District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Ross
Ross-Pike Educational Service District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
South Central Ohio Regional Juvenile Detention Center
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Sandusky
Sandusky County Regional Planning Commission
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Scioto
Portsmouth City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Stark
City of Canal Fulton
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Summit
Boston Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Trumbull
City of Niles
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Wyandot
Upper Sandusky Community Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Wyandot County
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Wyandot Memorial Hospital
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.