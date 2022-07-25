Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Athens Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Belmont Pease-Colerain Fire District #1 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Shadyside Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Butler Fairfield Township Community Improvement Corporation, Inc. 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Clermont City of Milford IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Clinton Washington Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Columbiana Perry Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Unity Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Crawford City of Bucyrus IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Polk Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga City of Lakewood 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Westlake 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Westlake Landfill 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Fairfield Village of Rushville IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Fayette Miami Trace Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Geauga Newbury Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Greene Wright-Patterson Regional Council of Governments 10/29/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hamilton Colerain Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc. 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District VI - McAlister's 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hancock Hancock County 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Harrison Franklin Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Freeport 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Napoleon/Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Holmes Clark Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Licking Licking Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Lorain City of Avon 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Mahoning Berlin Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Canfield Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Medina Black River Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Meigs Lebanon Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Miami Piqua Improvement Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Montgomery Montgomery County Community Improvement District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Portage Portage County Soil and Water Conservation District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Ross Ross-Pike Educational Service District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 South Central Ohio Regional Juvenile Detention Center 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Sandusky Sandusky County Regional Planning Commission 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Scioto Portsmouth City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Stark City of Canal Fulton IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Summit Boston Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Trumbull City of Niles IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Wyandot Upper Sandusky Community Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wyandot County IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Wyandot Memorial Hospital IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.