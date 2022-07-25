Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Athens

Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Belmont

Pease-Colerain Fire District #1

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Shadyside Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Butler

Fairfield Township Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

City of Milford

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Clinton

Washington Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Columbiana

Perry Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Unity Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Crawford

City of Bucyrus

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Polk Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Lakewood

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Westlake

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Westlake Landfill

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Fairfield

Village of Rushville

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Fayette

Miami Trace Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Geauga

Newbury Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Greene

Wright-Patterson Regional Council of Governments

 

10/29/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Colerain Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District VI - McAlister's

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hancock

Hancock County

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Harrison

Franklin Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Freeport

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Napoleon/Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Holmes

Clark Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Licking

Licking Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lorain

City of Avon

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Berlin Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Canfield Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Medina

Black River Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Meigs

Lebanon Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Miami

Piqua Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Montgomery County Community Improvement District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Portage

Portage County Soil and Water Conservation District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ross

Ross-Pike Educational Service District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

South Central Ohio Regional Juvenile Detention Center

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Sandusky

Sandusky County Regional Planning Commission

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Scioto

Portsmouth City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Stark

City of Canal Fulton

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Boston Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

City of Niles

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wyandot

Upper Sandusky Community Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wyandot County

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wyandot Memorial Hospital

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

