FaithPrep Florida to Provide First-Ever Faith-Based Online Learning Option for Grades K-12
Tampa Bay Christian Academy partners with Faith Academics and Stride to create program; Grace Family Church to host learning hubs in TampaTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enrollment is now open for the 2022-23 school year at FaithPrep Florida, a new private online learning option for students in grades K-12.
FaithPrep Florida is a program of Tampa Bay Christian Academy in partnership with Faith Academics, a Tampa-based education company, and Stride, Inc., the leading provider of digital learning products and services across the country. The full-time program will offer Florida families a unique school experience that is online, faith-based, and life-focused.
The FaithPrep education model offers a world-class online learning platform that utilizes award-winning curriculum taught by licensed Christian teachers. Students are provided the tools, resources, and support needed for success in a virtual school environment. The program also integrates the Servant Learner™ program that focuses on Christian character development, social, emotional and leadership formation, and life preparation.
One of the distinctive features of FaithPrep Florida is the options for students to take online dual enrollment courses and earn college credits through the Faith Collegiate program as well as career readiness courses and earn industry certification through the Faith Pathways program. Southeastern University will be a lead partner for the dual enrollment courses.
Students will also be able to attend learning hubs or “Faith Centers” in certain locations around the state. These hubs will promote socialization with other students, offer faith-enrichment activities and provide general program support. The initial Faith Centers in Florida will be at several of the Grace Family Church campuses in Tampa. An Information Session will be held at 7:00 pm on August 31st at the Carrollwood campus at 5100 W. Waters Avenue, Tampa, FL 33634.
According to Matt Peavyhouse, Head of School at Tampa Bay Christian Academy, this new program will compliment and support the growing movement of Christian education around Florida. “FaithPrep Florida is designed for those families seeking a full-time online learning option that provides strong academics in a Christian school environment. We hope to provide an innovative school program that is both accessible and affordable to families across the state. This is the first program of its kind designed for Florida families.”
Enrollment is open to all Florida residents in grades K-12. Tuition is $6,250 for grades K-5, $6,750 for grades 6-8, and $7,250 for grades 9-12. There is a $200 annual enrollment fee. Fees for Faith Centers and Faith Collegiate courses are additional. SEU alumni and staff and GFC affiliated families get a discount on tuition. FaithPrep Florida begins classes on August 15th but will enroll students throughout the year.
FaithPrep Florida is part of a global network of online Christian schools and programs that includes FaithPrep Academy, FaithPrep Academy of Indiana and FaithPrep Asia. More information about the program and the upcoming Information Session at GFC can be found at www.faithprepflorida.com.
About Faith Academics, LLC
Faith Academics is a faith-based learning company that supports and helps operate a network of private online Christian schools and homeschool programs for students in grades K-12 across the globe. More information can be found at www.faithprep.com.
