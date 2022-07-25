Hisco Announces Adhesive Materials Group & Precision Converting Houston Relocation
Adhesive Materials Group and Precision Converting Houston are moving to a larger, newer facility to consolidate Hisco's fabrication capabilitiesHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hisco, an employee-owned, specialty distribution company serving aerospace, electronics assembly, medical device manufacturing, and other industrial markets, today announces the relocation of its Adhesive Materials Group and Precision Converting Houston facilities.
Hisco is proud to announce its Adhesive Materials Group and Precision Converting Houston locations have moved to a larger, newer facility to consolidate Hisco's fabrication capabilities in one footprint. Current phone numbers and email contacts remain unchanged.
This new facility will allow us to increase efficiencies, which translates into better services.
Hisco's international branch network includes 37 stocking locations in three countries: the United States, HiscoMex in Mexico, and HiscoCan in Canada. Hisco's Precision Converting facilities provide value-added fabrication, and its Adhesive Materials Group provides an array of custom repackaging solutions.
Hisco also offers vendor-managed inventory (VMI) and RFID programs with specialized warehousing for chemical management, logistics services, and cold storage.
Hisco's exclusive Documented Cost Savings (DCS) program has saved customers nearly $180 million to date. Its supplier base includes manufacturing giants Henkel, Alpha, and 3M, to name a few. For more information, visit www.hisco.com.
George Caillouette
Precision Converting
+1 951-493-0170
