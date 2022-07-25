Chester and Adrian are Hosting the Fourth Vantage Point Webcast With Vantage Circle

Vantage Point Webcast with Chester and Adrian

Vantage Circle is bringing the fourth episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top, USA, hosted by Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick on 27th July 2022

Help and learn from the finest minds in the HR space on how is a manager’s attention indispensable in employee engagement and what are the different ways to link employee engagement to performance” — Chester Elton, Founder, The Culture Works

FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global leading employee engagement solution, is bringing the fourth episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top, USA, a monthly webcast series hosted by renowned author and executive coach Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick on 27th July 2022 at 1 pm EST.

In this episode, Chester and Adrian will address the topic “Key To Continuous Growth: Driving Employee Engagement With Effective Performance Management.” In this webinar, leading industry experts and thought leaders share practical insights on managing employee engagement, why it is crucial for higher employee performance, and how it can translate to continuous business growth.

This episode will have the following guest speakers:

1. Dorie Clark, #1 Communication coach in the World, Thought Leader and Business Professor

2. Stephane Charbonnier, CHRO, L’Oréal USA

3. Anne Gotte, Vice President, Global Talent Management, Bumble

This episode will throw light on the following points:

- Why and how is a manager’s attention indispensable in employee engagement?

- How to create and execute a process that gets managers to act?

- What are the different ways to link employee engagement to performance?

The speakers, Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick, have spent more than two decades helping clients build high-performance cultures. They provide solutions for leaders looking to enhance employee engagement and motivation in their work. Their books and talks are research-backed that reveal the secrets behind the world's best teams.

“Employees are arguably the most important assets for a company. Their performance and engagement levels not only define the work culture but also play a vital role in driving successful business outcomes. And we have with us, Chester and Adrian, our strategic advisors, to enlighten our guests,” quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

“Help and learn from the finest minds in the HR space on how is a manager’s attention indispensable in employee engagement and what are the different ways to link employee engagement to performance,” quoted Chester Elton, Founder, The Culture Works.

The limited free passes can be availed to join the webcast by registering here: https://www.vantagecircle.com/vantage-point-webcast-registration/.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

Vantage Point Webcast with Chester and Adrian