The Aircraft Ramp Safety and Ramp Human Factors Initial Training was completed by Air Moldova
Sofema Aviation Services is delighted to share details about the delivery of the Aircraft Ramp Safety and Ramp Human Factors Initial Training to Air MoldovaSOFIA, BULGARIA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com is delighted to share that the Aircraft Ramp Safety and Ramp Human Factors Initial Training was delivered to delegates from Air Moldova.
The course was carried out as a webinar by the experienced SAS instructor Tihomir Dzingov on 06-07 June 2022.
What was the training about?
This course aims to provide the delegates with an understanding of the human factors exposures which can impact ground operations & the importance of communication and team behaviour. They will develop self-awareness regarding HF exposures in the workplace. The participants will be able to manage processes to impact human factors behaviour to reduce the issues related to damage to Ground Handling Equipments. They will also develop a safe attitude and behaviour related to Ramp Operations.
Benefit from this training – Sign up for the Aircraft Ramp Safety and Ramp Human Factors Initial Training – 2 Days course here
Get to know the instructor
Tihomir Dzingov is a Licensed FAA Aircraft Dispatcher with over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry. He has extensive knowledge and broad experience in the fields of Quality Management System, Safety Management System, Business Development, Human Factors, Aviation Training, etc. The instructor has the ability to support the development of working solutions to many of the organizational challenges within the operational & maintenance environment. Tihomir has an in-depth knowledge of the EASA regulatory structure. He is specializing in Aviation Regulatory Training, EU OPS Manuals, Air Ops Consulting, Flight Operations Control Support, Ground Operations Support, and Aircraft Services – ACMI.
About Air Moldova
Air Moldova has become a leader in the civil aviation industry of the Republic of Moldova. The company was founded on January 12, 1993, by the decree of the President of the Republic of Moldova. Air Moldova operates direct flights to destinations such as Bologna, Dublin, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Larnaca, Lisbon, London, Milan, Moscow, Paris, Rome, Venice, Verona, Tel-Aviv, St. Petersburg, Turin and seasonal flights – Antalya, Dalaman, Tivat, Heraklion and Sharm-el-Sheikh.
About Sofema Aviation Services
Since 2008 Sofema provides a clear understanding of the regulatory environment and acts as an enabler to help organisations focus on organisational performance with the understanding that Regulatory Compliance is a step on the journey and not the destination. Over the years the company has helped many thousands of aviation professionals gain a deep understanding of both the regulatory environment as well as competence-building vocational training. By the end of 2021, Sofema has issued over 50,000 certificates of course completion.
Sofema Aviation Services www.sassofia.com and Sofema Online www.SofemaOnline.com currently provide 550+ Classroom & Webinar courses available together with over 250 online courses.
What was the training experience of the delegates?
“The course met my expectations and was very interactive.”
“The instructor did very well.”
“The instructor is well-experienced & has deep knowledge of ramp side operations.”
“The instructor handled the training very well, answering all our questions, and giving advice when requested to do.”
Are you looking for Open Training or Training in your Company?
Sofema specializes in delivering “Open” & “In-Company” Regulatory Training, providing the aviation industry with dedicated and specific support focused beyond compliance. The organisation has a flexible resource that can support you by either supplying a standard training package or by providing bespoke training specifically tailored to your company’s needs.
Polish your aviation knowledge with SAS – Visit this page to see our complete list of available courses.
For additional details regarding any “In-company”, “Open training” or Online Courses please see www.sassofia.com & www.sofemaonline.com or email us at team@sassofia.com
Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
+359 2 821 0806
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn