St. Albans Barracks/ Fugitive From Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2004037
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman, Trooper Underwood
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/25/2022 at approximately 0048 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 105, Berkshire VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Edward Hendricks-Johnson
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Detroit, MI
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/25/22 at approximately 0048 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from US Border Patrol advising they had a male in custody identified as Edward Hendricks-Johnson (29) of Detroit, MI who had an extraditable warrant out of Michigan. Vermont State Police confirmed Hendricks-Johnson was deemed a parole absconder for an original charge listed under Michigan Penal Code 750.84 assault less than murder which is punishable by death or imprisonment for up to 10 years.
Hendricks-Johnson was transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. Hendricks-Johnson was lodged without bail at Northwest Correctional Facility and issued a flash citation for court on 07/25/22 at 1300 hours for the offense of Fugitive From Justice.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/25/2022 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: YES
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993