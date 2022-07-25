Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ Fugitive From Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2004037

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman, Trooper Underwood

STATION: St Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/25/2022 at approximately 0048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 105, Berkshire VT

 

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Edward Hendricks-Johnson                                              

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Detroit, MI

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 07/25/22 at approximately 0048 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from US Border Patrol advising they had a male in custody identified as Edward Hendricks-Johnson (29) of Detroit, MI who had an extraditable warrant out of Michigan. Vermont State Police confirmed Hendricks-Johnson was deemed a parole absconder for an original charge listed under Michigan Penal Code 750.84 assault less than murder which is punishable by death or imprisonment for up to 10 years.

 

Hendricks-Johnson was transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. Hendricks-Johnson was lodged without bail at Northwest Correctional Facility and issued a flash citation for court on 07/25/22 at 1300 hours for the offense of Fugitive From Justice.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/25/2022 at 1300 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: YES  

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

 

 

 

