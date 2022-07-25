Inauguration of World Class Indoor Shooting Range at GD Goenka Education City

MD of the GD Goenka Group Mr Nipun Goenka felicitating Mr Abhinav Bindra Mr Abhinav Bindra inaugurating the GD Goenka Indoor Shooting Range Dignitaries at inauguration ceremony of GD Goenka Indoor Shooting Range

Delhi-NCR gets its best indoor shooting range at GD Goenka Education City

I am happy to take forward the legacy of the founder of the GD Goenka Group Sri A K Goenka through the state of the art facilities that are being added to the campus.” — Mr Nipun Goenka, MD, GD Goenka Group