Inauguration of World Class Indoor Shooting Range at GD Goenka Education City

Delhi-NCR gets its best indoor shooting range at GD Goenka Education City
I am happy to take forward the legacy of the founder of the GD Goenka Group Sri A K Goenka through the state of the art facilities that are being added to the campus.”GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 23 July 2022, GD Goenka Group saw the inauguration of yet another world class facility, a one of its kind Indoor Shooting Range, in an especially designed and executed space, at GD Goenka Education City, Sohna Road Campus. The Indoor Shooting Facility Range was inaugurated in a dazzling event graced by India’s First Individual Olympic Gold Medalist, Mr. Abhinav Bindra; Ex-army man and motivational speaker, Maj. Gen. (Dr.) G. D. Bakshi, SM, VSM; Managing Director, GD Goenka Group, Mr. Nipun Goenka; Vice-Chancellor, GD Goenka University, Prof. (Dr.) Tabrez Ahmad and Administrative Head, Major Karttikeya Sharma.
Mr. Nipun Goenka welcomed Mr. Abhinav Bindra to the GD Goenka Indoor Shooting Range and expressed his honour and pleasure in hosting India’s shooting icon to the Inauguration. Mr. Goenka gave a brief introduction to the legacy of his father Shri A.K. Goenka and expressed his happiness in taking it forward through the state of the art facilities that are being added to the campus with the aim of making it truly one of the global leaders in world education.
This was followed by an address by Major Sharma who took the audience through the history of the grand vision that has culminated in making GD Goenka Group one of the foremost leaders in education in India as well as in the world, right from its pre-schools to its public schools, and university.
The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ahmad in his address to the audience touched on the great potential of the university, its world class faculty and world class facilities, which combined with a culturally diverse cohort of students, makes it one of the leaders in the field of education in India and abroad.
The Guest of Honour, Maj. Gen. Bakshi expressed his privilege in being a part of this event and remarked with amazement at the Indoor Shooting Facility created within the campus. Maj. Gen. Bakshi pointed to shooting as the natural corollary to the ancient Indian Sport Archery and spoke of sports as these as the basis for that harmonious development of the mind and the body which leads to the complete development of the individual.
Mr. Shubham Gupta, founder of the Soul Shot Group took the audiences and dignitaries through the GD Goenka Shooting Range and remarked on the excellence of its execution and the perfect opportunity it offers to aspiring shooters to come and practice shooting.
The much awaited interactive session with Mr. Abhinav Bindra, the Chief Guest saw great response from the audiences. Though short, Mr. Bindra gave some great pointers for sports as well as life as he talked of how one must take both success and failure with balance. He said, “Success, and long term success in sports, is about learning to fail. You are going to fail more than you succeed in Sports. It is always about getting better”. Mr. Bindra while pointing to his long career, put the gist of his learning on dealing with stress when he said, “The acceptance of stress is critical. You accept the stress, you accept the pressure which comes with competitive life. You focus on the process and seek joy in the effort, the joy of the journey”.
The interactive session was followed by a felicitation of some eminent achievers from the fields of shooting. The team behind the conceptualization of the GD Goenka Shooting Range too was felicitated with souvenirs of appreciation. The event ended with the playing of the national anthem and a formal opening of the shooting facility with the first shots fired by Mr. Bindra and Maj. Gen. Bakshi before it was opened for a trial to the audiences present.
